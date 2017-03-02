Filing a complaint with the Consumer Protection Department | Computation for maternity leave

Atty. Barney, my wife is pregnant and is due to give birth very soon. Both of us decided to let my sister-in-law come to Dubai to help care for my wife for a few weeks. As such, we went to a travel agency to inquire about their visa packages. The travel agency assured us that it would only take a maximum of two weeks for them to process my sister-in-law’s visa. We submitted all the documents and paid AED 1,000 as down payment. Exactly two weeks after, I called the travel agency to ask about my sister-in-law’s visa. They told me that it is still not ready. Since my wife will already give birth, I requested to cancel the visa application and have the down payment returned to us. The travel agency refused to give our money back. I decided to check the visa application status of my sister-in-law online and I found out that the travel agency never even applied for her visa, despite the fact that we already gave them AED 1,000. I have demanded for the travel agency to give my money back, but they just ignored my request. What can I do to get my money back and can I report them to the authorities? – Ronjon

You can report the travel agency by filing a complaint with the Consumer Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development. You can do this by either calling their customer service hotline (+971 600 545555) or visiting their offices (check www.consumerrights.ae for the location). Before filing a complaint, make sure that you know the complete name of the travel agency and its business address. Further, you must also have any proof of transaction with the travel agency, such as a receipt.

Once a complaint has been filed, the Consumer Protection Department will summon both the complainant and the business establishment. Acting as a negotiator, the Consumer Protection Department will listen to both parties and will try effect a mutual agreement between them. If no agreement is reached, the Consumer Protection Department will decide the case and issue a recommendation. In your case, it is clear that the travel agency failed to perform the service they were paid for. Thus, the Consumer Protection Department will most likely order the travel agency to return any amount they have collected from you.

Business establishments who violate any decision of the Consumer Protection Department or any provisions of Federal Law No. 24 of 2006 on Consumer Protection can receive a fine ranging from AED 1,000 to AED 10,000. Further, the Minister of Economy can suspend any establishment which failed to correct its wrongful business practices.

Computation for maternity leave

Atty. Barney, I am currently 5 months pregnant and I am thinking of taking a leave 3 weeks before my due date. What is the rule with regard maternity leave under the UAE Labor Law? I have been working with my current employer for 15 months already. Am I entitled to file for a maternity leave and if so, for how long? – Shiena

Yes, you are entitled to file for a maternity leave. Article 30 of the UAE Labor Law states that any female worker who has worked for more than 1 year is entitled to maternity leave with full pay for a period of 45 days. Meanwhile, a female worker who has worked for less than 1 year shall be entitled to maternity leave of 45 days with half pay. The maternity leave cannot be deducted from the employee’s annual leave.

Upon the expiry of the 45 day maternity leave, the female employee may discontinue work without pay for a maximum of 100 consecutive or intermittent days due to an illness preventing her from returning to work. The illness, however, must be a result of the pregnancy or delivery.

In your case, since you have been working with your current employer for more than a year already, you are entitled to a maternity leave of 45 days with full pay.