FilCom Al Ain holds 4th Induction of officers, 3rd Founding anniversary

Abu Dhabi — The 4,000-member Filipino Community or FilCom Al Ain had an anniversary blast on Friday, November 18 at Ayla Hotel Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi for the three fruitful years since it was formed in 2013 with the 4th Induction of officers for 2016-2017 highlighting the celebration.

Themed “Serbisyo sa Bayaning Filipino” [In the service for Filipino heroes], the event’s guest of honor, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. applauded the groups’ efforts and assistance extended to the overseas Filipinos residing in the city whose access to services at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi is difficult.

FilCom Al Ain was established on September 16, 2013 by Prof. Nelson M. Nico, Nezandro M. Chua, Jackson T. Bautista, Edgar L. Sanchez, Rex B. Vertucio and his wife whose support has never faded. Their objective was to offer assistance to far-off Filipinos who require services like passport renewal among other consular services. The group catered such responsibilities to also support the Philippine Embassy’s programs.

“As one of the pioneering members of the organization, I experienced the drastic growth which membership rose to more than 4,000. This implies that we are armed with a noble purpose of bringing the services of the Philippine Consulate, POLO OWWA to isolated places in the country,” stressed newly elected Executive Chairman Victor Paul D. Aguirre in an interview with Kabayan Weekly.

He said that the existence of the group has become a channel for exchange of information with government officers and other Filipino communities.

The oath taking of the newly elected set of officers for 2016-2017 was administered by Ambassador Vingno. His wife, Yoko, also graced the event with other officials namely, Labor Attache Atty. Ophelia N. Almenario, Jay Jasper Javines (Asst. Labor Attache), and Welfare officers Ron Leonel Bartolome and Marites Ramos.

Upcoming events of FilCom Al Ain was also announced such as Paskohan sa Al Ain 2016; Filipino Day in Al Ain Zoo, Tree Planting, Medical missions and sports tournaments will load their calendar until May 2017.

For any assistance, look for any of the officers in their office at Al Amaan Travel and Holidays Town Center, Br #5, Main Street opposite Sheikha Salama Mosque in Al Ain.

