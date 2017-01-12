Fight vs obesity to hit restaurants?

Claire Bautista
Dubai mulls calorie count info in menus

DUBAI – In an effort to curb the rising obesity rate in the Emirate, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Municipality are currently working on a new rule which will require all restaurants in Dubai to declare the calorie content of every dish they serve in the menu.

Sad man looking at his fat tummy

Sad man looking at his fat tummy

Being aware of the calorie content will help customers to make healthier choices, Waffa Ayesh, director of clinical nutrition at DHA, was quoted as saying by thenational.ae.

“The move will help promote the concept of mindful eating and will deter people from frequently opting for high calorie meals.

“Global obesity rates are growing while dependence on outside eating has increased from an occasional weekend meal to eating out on a more frequent basis,” she said.

Ayesh added that requiring restaurants to give consumers nutritional and calorie information in a direct and accessible manner will help customers become informed and, hopefully, make healthier dietary choices.

A 2013 survey by Global Burden of Disease Study stated that more than 66 percent of men and 60 percent of women in the UAE are overweight or obese.

“More information is better than less or no information. People can clearly benefit by knowing more and they should know more about nutrition and calories. Healthy nutrition is one of the pillars of well-being and good health,” Ayesh stressed. 

By: Ryan Thomas Namia

