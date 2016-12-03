Fiesta Pinoy opens choir, parol competitions  

DUBAI – Filipinos love to celebrate different festivities and occasions, and the Christmas season is considered to be the most significant and exciting holiday for the Pinoys.

OFWs are reminded of the good memories of their families back home through Christmas carols, food preparations and the parols or Christmas decorations hung in their respective homes during this merriest of seasons.

Fiesta Pinoy Restaurant, the only authentic Filipino restaurant in Dubai proudly presents “Himig ng Pasko Choir” and “Lantern Making” competitions to showcase the unique talents of Filipinos during the Yuletides.

The main objective of the event is to showcase the talents and skills of Filipinos through singing, and creativity in lantern crafting as part of the Filipino tradition during the holidays. The event will be held on December 23 at the Fiesta Pinoy Restaurant Deira branch located at the opposite side of Al Bassam Center near Clock Tower.

Two sets of cash prizes will be awarded in two categories.

The judges will pick the winners according to the set criteria.

In Lantern Making Contest, winners will be chosen according in the following standards: Originality – 30%, Artistry – 20%, Craftsmanship – 30%, Use of Colors – 10%, and Relevance to tradition Christmas season – 10%.

Date of submission will be from December 9 to 16. Lanterns must be 3 feet high and 3 feet wide and must not exceed 5 feet including the tails. The grand winner will receive 3,000 AED plus a trophy, a certificate and other gift surprises. The first runner-up will receive 2,000 AED plus a trophy, a certificate and gift surprises, and the second runner-up will get 1,000 AED plus trophy, certificate and gift surprises.

The contest is open to all nationalities across the country.

Meanwhile for the “Himig ng Pasko Contest”, the winners will be judged according to: Musicality – 40%, Presentation – 30%, and Audience Impact – 30%.

The group may represent a school, parish group, circle of friends or those musically inclined artists. The number of participants for each group must not be less than 5 but should not exceed 8 members.

Grand winner will receive 2,000 AED plus a trophy, a certificate and gift surprises. The first Runner-up will get 1,500 AED plus trophy, certificate and gift surprises, and the second Runner-up will also receive 1,000 AED plus trophy, certificate and gift surprises.

Registration for the whole group is only 300 AED. The contest is open to everyone in any range of age and nationality.

The entrance fee for spectators during the competition night will only be 20 AED inclusive of food and drinks. For participation and inquiries you can contact Princess (056-9416868) and Miss Vhie (052-9070215). You can also email them at info@fiestapinoy.com. You can like their Facebook account Fiesta Pinoy Restaurant. For more information about Fiesta Pinoy, you may visit their website www.fiestapinoy.com.