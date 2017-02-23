FELICITO V. HERNANDEZ

Expert strives to make an impact,

fulfills life’s mission to give back

Felicito Vasallo Hernandez is the only Filipino holding a managerial position within Gulf Agency Company Headquarters. He’s presently the Operations Manager of GAC Corporate Academy. This 34-year old achiever is instrumental in the academy’s attaining the highly prestigious ISO 29990 quality certification, which is the gold standard in corporate learning and development.

Dreams can come true

Before joining GCA, this humble son of Bulacan worked for four years as an Information Technology Instructor in two of the largest IT colleges in the Philippines, namely AMA Computer College and STI College. He has been working abroad for almost ten years. “I also worked for five years as a Corporate Trainer, HR Generalist, and Management Representative in manufacturing, retail and interior design industries in the UAE. My first impression of Dubai was as a place where dreams can come true. I still feel that this is true, but adding that dreams can come true for those who have the ability to hold on to their dreams and do whatever it takes to fulfill them.”

Quality time

Like a typical overseas Filipino, he spends most of his day working but what sets him apart is his ardent desire for excellence. “I make sure that after office hours I spend time on various activities that would help me improve personally and professionally, mostly by reading books and articles from the Internet. In addition, I try to make it a point to spend some quality time with my family and friends.

“The single most exciting project that I had been involved in was our journey to getting [the company] ISO certified. The impact that this certification has is that it has been instrumental in guiding the academy to follow quality standards in everything it does.”

Sustain a good life

His is a story of getting out of poverty without sacrificing his virtues of honor and dignity. “It was more of the situation of my family that influenced me to pursue and complete an education. I grew up in a poor family who had tried to make ends meet daily and getting an education had been my anchor to sustain a good life.”

The youngest among eight siblings, he was born on February 15, 1982 in San Rafael, Bulacan. His parents Zosimo Modelo Hernandez and Anita Igaya Vasallo have passed away. His siblings are Romeo Hernandez, Felicitas Infante, Ma. Teresa Vergara, Priscilla Mallari, Ariel Hernandez, Rowena Maquirang and Tirso Hernandez. “My four sisters are teachers and I would say that this is another influencer in my profession, which involves learning and development.”

He obtained a degree at the Bulacan State University in 2003. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Fulfilling his role

He has been a member of the Filipino Human Resources Practitioners’ Association – UAE (Fil-HR) and had served for two consecutive terms, from 2014 to 2016, as Vice President for Career Development and Research.

“One community project that I have been recently supporting is called the Dubai EntrePinoy Reintegration Program, which aims to provide investment opportunities to Overseas Filipinos in the UAE while helping communities in the Philippines who are in need. The pilot project is to help the community and former OFs in M’lang, Cotabato distribute locally-produced organic rice in the UAE and the Middle East. I feel that by doing or getting involved in these projects, I somehow fulfill my responsibility to give back to the society.

“I am proud to be a Filipino because I believe that while I see myself as a global citizen, the experiences and good values that I gained growing up in the Philippines have helped me become the person I am today.”