Fathima Hypermarket now open in Bur Dubai

DUBAI – Located at Khalid bin Walid Street in Bur Dubai, the first Fathima Hypermarket in Dubai was unveiled Sunday, January 15, wherein a large number of shoppers waited outside before the grand opening to avail the store’s low priced items.

“We are proud to open our flagship hypermarket in the heart of Dubai aimed at serving residents in the busy Bur Dubai area.

“We continue to grow our hypermarket chain in the UAE and beyond with the addition of four more outlets that would address the current demand for convenient stores in the region and India,” E.P Moosa Haji, chairman of Fathima Group, said.

The new hypermarket spans over a massive area of 28,000-sq ft.

“We are extremely grateful to the visionary Rulers and people of this country, the foundation of our business that started in 1968 in Abu Dhabi and grew together being encouraged in all our expansion strategies and efforts,” Haji said.

He mentioned that over the years, his team has achieved great successes with over 3,000 employees and tens of thousands of loyal shoppers.

Fathima Group CEO Sameer Sulaiman, meanwhile, said that the place is one of the most populated areas in Dubai.

“We are committed to ensuring great service and convenience to all our shoppers. Consistent growth in our business has brought in remarkable changes over the years,” he added.

The new hypermarket, laid out with the best facilities for the convenience of shoppers and product variety in mind, offers a range of world class products and brands at fairest price.

The outlet is spread in two levels showcasing everything from grocery, foodstuff including fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery, fish, meat and poultry, roaster to household items and health and beauty products on the ground floor.

At the second floor, meanwhile, showcases fashion garments and footwear for men, women and children, in addition to consumer electronics, mobile, fashion jewelry and accessories, among others.

