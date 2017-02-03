Falcons crushes Gilas for CMP Above 40 trophy

Dubai –Al Nahda Falcons proved once again that they are the kings of the hard court in the Above 40 category after defeating archrival May Gilas Pa Team, 64-57, for the second straight season of CMP Sports Season 6 championship held last Friday, January 27 at Yalah Sports Gym.

From its opening tip off to the 3rd quarter of the game, the defending champions Falcons controlled the championship game courtesy of power forwards Jerome Aseoche and Allan Duque who both scored in double digits.

Entering into the final quarter, Gilas was still behind by nine points but their shooting guard Jong Sapiera never backed down and singlehandedly carried his team to a 10-2 run to cut the deficit by three points with less than two minutes remaining.

However, due to fatigue and unforced errors of Gilas key players, their momentum has stopped while Falcons center Arnel Lauzon and forward Arman Estoesta controlled each possession of the game to put their team up with a comfortable lead ending the regulation with a 64-57 final score.

“We dominated the Season 6 once again, we came fully prepared and motivated, our goal is to defend our title and we are happy we did it as a team,” said Falcons Coach Bobby Payumo

In the awarding ceremony, CMP Sports Chairman Chris Flores handed the mythical team awards to Aldrin Solivet, Jong Sapiera, Tony Vitug, Jerome Aseoche and Allan Duque

Season MVP was given to Falcons Arman Estoesta, Finals MVP title to Arnel Lauzon after an impressive 32 point finals performance and Best Coach once again to coach Bobby Payumo.

By: Andrei Avila