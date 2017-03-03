Failure to launch

LAST Saturday would have been another momentous day in the colorful history of the Philippines. For us here in the UAE, the atmosphere was less tense than in the metropolis where two EDSA Day celebrations were held almost simultaneously. One held at the Quirino grandstand while the other at the People Power monument along the remarkable highway bisecting Metro Manila.

The first celebration at the Quirino grandstand was more like another miting de avance for President Rodrigo Duterte. Hundreds of thousands of administration supporters came out in droves to signify their support for Duterte, if not for the current administration. Of course there were the usual rumors accompanying any government sponsored event – that money flowed in exchange for their presence in the “celebration”. (It may be that administration media handlers purposely circulated the rumor, so panhandlers would further swell the numbers of supporters.) But this remains just that, a rumor, which the Social Welfare Department quickly quelled with a timely press statement – and at the same time admitting the use of government vehicles to ferry the thousands to and from the Quirino grandstand.

The other “celebration” at the People Power monument was less impressive with only tens of thousands gathering to rant against this present administration. Although no one would admit it, it was largely believed that the EDSA gathering was supposed to be a prelude to another grassroots uprising to boot out yet another administration from office, after all, almost the same key players have already overthrown two in the recent past. The first to oust a dictator from his lofty throne at Malacanang, and the other to eject a projected corrupt one.

As we now know, this did not take to fruition.

A third EDSA revolt did not happen largely because there was no compelling reason for Filipinos to once again hit the streets to demand the dismissal of Duterte. Even though Senator Leila de Lima was only a day’s worth incarcerated on charges of abetting the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the national penitentiary, this was seemingly not enough to ignite the ire of Filipinos (or should we say Manilenyos) enough to head to EDSA once again.

It would appear that the jury is still out on who is really telling the truth about the New Bilibid Prison charges. Filipinos would still want to know whether de Lima is the one telling the truth or is it Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II who is in the right. This drama has not gotten to the point that any discernable excess can be gleaned from the present administration. Filipinos would still want this to play out.

Of course the accusations of a state sponsored extra-judicial killings in government’s war on drugs could have been enough to kindle the same feelings as the first two EDSAs. But again what is evident is that this, too, was not enough. Despite the dramatic shots taken of families and family members crying their loved ones’ death, the public outrage has not come to the point of another EDSA.

But what could really be missing during Saturday’s so-called Yellow celebration of People Power Day is a call from the Catholic Church. It would be remembered that it was the appeal of Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin for people to stand behind former president Fidel Ramos, and former defense minister Juan Ponce Enrile as they bolted the Marcos government which actually started the entire three-day episode in 1986.

It was also a call from the Catholic Church which started the downfall of former president, and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada. It was the incessant and persistent Catholic dissent against the Estrada administration’s alleged gambling links which led people to EDSA for a second time.

Sadly, the Catholic Church has not sent out a similar call last Saturday as the tens of thousands pitifully ranted against the injustices allegedly perpetrated by the Duterte administration. The church was silent last Saturday and no EDSA miracle was forthcoming.

Which should be a lesson which the present set of leaders should well take heed. As the President’s men continue to debase the Catholic Church in either official or troll statements, it should learn that the Catholic Church is better appeased than angered. For now the Church is still playing the waiting game with Duterte and his loyal men. Church leaders are still trying to talk with the administration on key issues which it holds dear: EKJs and the death penalty bill. It is still talking with administration leaders in the hope that they would listen and derail whatever plans they have on these two major concerns of the Catholic Church.

By the looks of it, however, the Church is once again being ignored.