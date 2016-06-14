Facebook apologizes for featuring inverted Philippine flag

MANILA, Philippines — Facebook has apologized for featuring an inverted Philippine flag to mark the country’s June 12 Independence Day after Filipinos pointed out the mistake.

The social media giant on Sunday greeted users in the Philippines with the comments: “Happy Independence Day! Here’s to all of the Philippines’ health, happiness and prosperity.”

But the button that allowed users to share the greetings had the red portion of the flag on top, instead of blue — traditionally meaning the country was at war.

Facebook took down the post after several people pointed out the error and apologized, but a screenshot was circulating on social media.