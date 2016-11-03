Experts attend national conference to discuss better animal welfare in UAE

DUBAI – To discuss better animal welfare in the country, the first National Conference on Animal Welfare in the UAE and the region opened on Wednesday, November 2 at the World Trade Center.
Dr. Al Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the conference aims to come up with clear national laws tackling current challenges in the UAE and implementing globally accepted animal welfare principles.
“The conference is the first of its kind in the region and it underlines the UAE’s special attention on the constant follow-up of animal welfare procedures and its development in accordance with the best international standards and practices to build an integrated platform for animal welfare,” the minister said.
Aside from developing national policy in the country, discussions on related issues are also welcomed including federal and local laws in the UAE – keeping note of other nations’ practices on the issue such as Australia.
Civil organizations, principles of animal care, and international terms and conditions for animal transportation and slaughterhouses are also part of the discussions in the conference. Legislations, monitoring, law enforcement, and other issues will be discussed at organized workshops in the conference.
Dr. Matthew Stone, Deputy Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE); representatives and experts from the world body, International Fund for Animal Welfare; representatives of the Australian Cattle Programme; local, regional and global authorities, and students of the Veterinary Medicine Department at the UAE University were present at the event.
Recently, a cat was reported to have been found with tails and ears being cut off in Dubai. An article by thenational.ae stated that the cat was found in a pool of blood by a woman.
Fawaz Kanaan, an animal welfare volunteer, said in the report that in the past two to three months, he has seen a lot of animal abuse cases where at some point there have been animals being shot in the face.
“The problem also is that many of these cases are happening in the middle of night, and the cats are being thrown on the street, no one is seeing who is behind them, there’s no proof,” he said.
Through this conference, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is pushing towards to preventing or curbing such incidents to take place.
