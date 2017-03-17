Ex-SG: “No evidence against de Lima”

MANILA – Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, March 14, told Supreme Court Justices that there is no concrete evidence pinpointing the involvement of Senator Leila de Lima to any crime.

This as Hilbay also lambasted the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) during oral arguments on the senator’s plea questioning her arrest for insisting that de Lima is involved in the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Hilbay insisted the government had no concrete evidence against her.

“The most egregious aspect of the accusation against petitioner is the fact that there is no corpus delicti—she is being charged with a crime for which no evidence exists,” said Hilbay, a member of De Lima’s legal team, in his opening statement and reported by www.gmanews.com.

“What the DOJ wants to do in this case is equivalent to prosecuting a person for murder without the evidence of a killing, or for theft without any evidence of anything having been stolen,” he added.

De Lima has been under policed custody since February 24 after Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero issued the arrest warrant against her and two others based solely on the case information filed by the DOJ.

Hilbay stressed that the DOJ and the OSG could not agree on the nature of the charges against De Lima.

“While the DOJ has charged petitioner with the crime of Illegal Drug Trading under Section 5 of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165), the OSG now says that the charge against petitioner is Conspiracy to Engage in Illegal Drug Trading under Sec. 26(b) of the same law,” he said.

“So, while the DOJ alleges in its defective Information that petitioner is an actual drug lord—a master of puppets—the OSG is now saying petitioner is a theoretical drug lord—a drug lord in words and not by deed— one who merely conspired to trade in drugs with alleged co-conspirators but actually never did so.”

Because of this, Hilbay said the case against De Lima should be “immediately dismissed” and she should be “released without further delay.”

“The case that confronts Your Honors today involves a unique and tragic convergence of a demonstrably spurious case, filed by prosecutors who demonstrably have no authority to do so, before a judge who demonstrably does not have jurisdiction,” he said in the report.

By: Sam Bautista