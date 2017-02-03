Ex-broadcaster ambushed

DUBAI — A former radio commentator was killed after he and his wife were attacked by gunmen in Tanza, Cavite, Saturday.

In a gmanetwork.com report, the National Union of Journalist of the Philippines identified the victim as Benito Flores Camosa, 65.

The report said Camosa was onboard an owner-type jeep in Barangay Daan Amaya 2 when the suspects opened fire.

It said Camosa, who was a radio commentator at Star Family Radio from 1995 to 1998, died while in transit to the hospital, while his wife was left injured after being hit in her leg. He also served as watchman in Barangay Bagtas.

Police, it said, have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

By: Jamie Elona