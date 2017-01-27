Every overseas Filipino has the right to seek legal assistance from PH government

DUBAI – Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. said that Filipinos have the right to ask for legal assistance from the Philippine Embassy or Consulate if they get into trouble with the law abroad.
He stressed that the amount of help depends from case to case.
He explained during a recent town hall meeting in Dubai that if one gets into trouble with the law abroad, every overseas Filipino has the right to ask for legal assistance unless proven guilty. The official explained that it did not matter what kind of case the individual may face.
However, the moment the Filipino had been proven guilty, the Philippine government could not extend further assistance and must respect the authorities’ verdict, Yasay explained.
“It is important that we, Filipinos, should also abide by the laws of the countries we are in,” he shared.
He urged kababayans to think twice and keep the laws of the countries they are located in mind.
When asked if the Philippine government would help someone who had been accused of murder or drug related cases, Yasay said “yes.”
“He or she has the right to have an attorney and one will be given to him or her,” the official stressed.
Meanwhile, Filipino community leaders in Dubai questioned what the Philippine government’s stand is on Filipinos who were suffering from unpaid medical bills due to unexpected health problems.
Yasay stressed that it was first important to check the individual’s company if they have health insurance which can cover the expenses. He stated that he cannot guarantee that the government can fully help every Pinoy who goes through the same ordeal abroad but shared that the government has helped a couple of such cases in the past.
According to him, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) does have a legal assistance fund for overseas Filipinos, however, the decision of where to use the funds varies. Due to jurisdictions, the Philippine government is limited when it comes to helping overseas Filipinos and could only extend as much help as they can to their fellow kababayans.
By: Jekah Carillo
I see your website needs some unique content.
Writing manually is time consuming, but there is tool for
this task. Just search for; Digitalpoilo’s tools
Whats occurring I am new to this particular, we stumbled upon such I’ve found It definitely helpful and has now assisted me out lots.
I’m wishing to offer the contribution & help various visitors such as their helped myself.
Good work.
Excellent tale generally there. What occurred soon after?
Good luck!
Actually to think of it, I presume it is this
mistaken understanding of the nature of the payment process to Wikipedia whidh Wales harbors could be behind
the current choice bby Wikpedia to prohibit edits by individuals that are not logged in. [Link deleted]
Actually to think of it, I presume it is this mistaken understanding of the nature oof the payment proccess to Wikipedia which Wales harbors could be behind
the current choice by Wikipedia to prohibit edits by individuals that are not logged in. [Link deleted]
Sus brazos se movían fluidamente, al son de las caderas que
se balanceaban con sugestiva ondulación. [Link deleted]
Sus brazos se movían fluidamente, al son de las caderas que se balanceaban con sugestiva ondulación. [Link deleted]
Have you thought about incorporating a little more than simply
your posts? I am talking about, everything you state is actually valuable and
everything. Nevertheless think about should you decide added some great visuals or
perhaps videos videos to give the articles much more, “pop”!
Your articles is excellent but with pictures as well as video clips, this
website can undoubtedly become among the best within the field.
Terrific website!
5yFno1 Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Keep up the good piece of work, I read few posts on this internet site and I conceive that your website is really interesting and has sets of good information.
Woah! I am really enjoying the template/theme of this blog. It as simple, yet effective. A lot of times it as tough to get that perfect balance between usability and visual appearance.
to my followers! Excellent blog and outstanding design.
Im obliged for the blog.Really thank you! Want more.
This is one awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Thanks, Your post Comfortably, the article
I will tell your friends to visit this website..Thanks for the article.
This is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Thank you!
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
I loved your post.Really thank you!
I think this is a real great blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
wow, awesome blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Hey, thanks for the post. Awesome.
Very informative blog post.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying these details.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.
Informative and precise Its hard to find informative and accurate info but here I found
You can certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Hey, thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
This is a great web page, might you be interested in doing an interview about just how you created it? If so e-mail me!
Thanks again for the article. Great.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be exciting to read through content from other authors and practice something from their web sites.
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice web site. Justice is the truth in action. by Jeseph Joubert.