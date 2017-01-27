Every overseas Filipino has the right to seek legal assistance from PH government

Claire Bautista
NEWS
DUBAI – Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. said that Filipinos have the right to ask for legal assistance from the Philippine Embassy or Consulate if they get into trouble with the law abroad.

He stressed that the amount of help depends from case to case.

He explained during a recent town hall meeting in Dubai that if one gets into trouble with the law abroad, every overseas Filipino has the right to ask for legal assistance unless proven guilty. The official explained that it did not matter what kind of case the individual may face.

However, the moment the Filipino had been proven guilty, the Philippine government could not extend further assistance and must respect the authorities’ verdict, Yasay explained.

“It is important that we, Filipinos, should also abide by the laws of the countries we are in,” he shared.

He urged kababayans to think twice and keep the laws of the countries they are located in mind.

When asked if the Philippine government would help someone who had been accused of murder or drug related cases, Yasay said “yes.”

“He or she has the right to have an attorney and one will be given to him or her,” the official stressed.

Meanwhile, Filipino community leaders in Dubai questioned what the Philippine government’s stand is on Filipinos who were suffering from unpaid medical bills due to unexpected health problems.

Yasay stressed that it was first important to check the individual’s company if they have health insurance which can cover the expenses. He stated that he cannot guarantee that the government can fully help every Pinoy who goes through the same ordeal abroad but shared that the government has helped a couple of such cases in the past.

According to him, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) does have a legal assistance fund for overseas Filipinos, however, the decision of where to use the funds varies. Due to jurisdictions, the Philippine government is limited when it comes to helping overseas Filipinos and could only extend as much help as they can to their fellow kababayans. 

By: Jekah Carillo

