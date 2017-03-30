EU seeks explanation over Duterte tirades

MANILA – The European Union’s European External Action Service (EEAS) asked Philippines Charge d’Affaires, Alan Deniega, to a meeting on the “unacceptable” statements of President Rodrigo Duterte about the EU.

Deputy Secretary General Jean-Christophe Belliard asked Deniega to the EEAS to explain the recent statement of the Philippine President among which is a threat to hang EU officials who are opposed to moves in the Philippines to restore the death penalty.

“This afternoon (March 27), the European External Action Service asked the Chargé d’Affaires of the Philippines, Mr. Alan Deniega, to come to the EEAS this afternoon for a meeting with Deputy Secretary General, Jean-Christophe Belliard, as we wanted to receive an explanation for the recent, unacceptable comments of President Duterte,” EU spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said in a www.gmanetworknews.com report.

Duterte verbally attacked the EU for raising concerns over his campaign on illegal drugs as well as calls to restore the death penalty, saying in Thailand and Myanmar, “I will just be happy to hang you. If I have the preference, I’ll hang all of you.”

“You are putting us down. You are exerting pressure in every country with the death penalty,” Duterte was also quoted in the report.

Duterte also criticized the EU for allegedly suggesting a “health-based” solution to the country’s drug problems. He claimed that EU wanted to create drug clinics around the Philippines where users can still get doses of illegal substances.

This was debunked by the EU saying, “At no time has the EU Delegation suggested, discussed, proposed or considered the use of any substitution drugs when treating addiction to methamphetamine (shabu), or any other drug addiction in the Philippines,” the EU said in a separate statement.

By: Sam Bautista