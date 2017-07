Etisalat users use free Wi-Fi starting today

DUBAI – To mark the end of Holy Month of Ramadan, Etisalat is allowing its users to access Wi-Fi in places such as malls, restaurants, café, and metro stations, free of charge starting today until July 1.

“In the festive spirit of Eid Al Fitr, we want to be part of our customer’s celebration, ensuring they stay fully connected to their families and friends,” Chief Consumer Officer Khaled El Khouly said in a statement.

To connect to Etisalat, one must access to the “UAE Wi-Fi by Etisalat.”

First time users must register by entering a valid UAE number.