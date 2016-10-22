Ethel Booba’s shows in UAE ‘overwhelming success’

DUBAI – With a massive support from the sponsors, the two-night shows of the Filipino comedienne Ethel Booba became sensational as she drew more than 500 audiences in Dubai and 250 in the capital.

Due to her charisma and sex appeal, according to events organizer JayR Pama, New Bar Arkadia in Abu Dhabi on October 7, and Boracay Night Club in Dubai on October 8 were jam-packed with Booba’s fans.

The title sponsor of the shows was Travelwings.com, while the major sponsors were SMDC, Gold’s Gym, Lina’s Daily Dish and Western Union. Kabayan Weekly was the exclusive media partner of the said event.

Other supporters were Boracay Night Club, New Bar Arkadia, Body Tech, Mademoiselle, Asiana Hotel, Glamour Line, Makati Grill Kenny Rogers, Itamae Sushi Restaurant, Wooden Spoon, Komedor Restaurant, Al Hanah Star, Max’s Restaurant and CMG Cargo.

To make her elegantly beautiful, makeup artists Ed Guevara and Mike Siapno, and mama Jen of Jenny Mai Houte’ Couture provided Booba with “feeling Barbie” look.

“Full pack yung shows and at the same time naging successful. All our sponsors were very happy,” Pama said.

Pama shared that Booba’s performance level was like in a concert.

“Yung preparations hindi ganun ka effort, pero yung naging outcome is very satisfying. Kahit 75 dirhams lang yung ticket, bawing bawi naman yung entertainment na hatid ni Ethel,” he further said.

According to him, even the sponsors were not expecting for the massive audience during the two-night shows from both emirates.

“Eight [o’clock ng gabi] pa lang punong-puno na yung venue sa Dubai. Sabi pa nga ng manager na it was first time na napuno yung venue na Saturday,” he said.

On October 9, a thanksgiving dinner was also conducted at Makati Grill in Asiana Hotel wherein sponsors met.

“Sponsors celebrated sa naging success na event. We are glad that we worked with them, and we are looking forward for more projects with them,” Pama said.