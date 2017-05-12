Estrada to meet with Islamic leaders

MANILA – Mayor Joseph Estrada is set to talk with Manila’s Muslim leaders following two deadly blasts which rocked Quiapo village which killed two people over the weekend.

The dialogue is set to be held at the Islamic Center in Quiapo on a still to be determined date.

Estrada ordered the Manila Police District (MPD) to organize the consultative dialogue with Muslim leaders to “ask for their support in going after the perpetrators and [to] prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the www.inquirer.net said.

“Upon the direction of the mayor, we will have ‘coordinating meetings’ with community leaders. We will sit down with them to ask for their support and assistance in preventing similar incidents and also to provide any information that will lead to the solution of the bombing incidents,” a MPD official said.

The official added that Muslim leaders have “signified their intention to cooperate” and “help come up with “coordinated strategies to address the situation in the Quiapo Muslim community.”

The explosions happened less than three hours apart and rocked Quiapo last Saturday night. The first occurred at the office of lawyer and Imamate Islamic Center president Nasser Abinal which killed two people and injured four others. The second blast occurred at Norzagaray and Elizondo streets which injured two policemen.

Prior to Saturday’s blasts and during the ASEAN summit in Manila, a pipe bomb exploded also in Quiapo which injured 14 people. Police have one of four suspects already in custody.

Estrada ordered the MPD to increase the number of police personnel in Quiapo.

“Everything, ever since is under control…We have put everything under control… I have ordered our district director, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel, to be on the lookout for more suspicious characters and deploy more policemen to maintain peace and order,” Estrada ordered.

By: Sam Bautista