Erick Talledo: Taking Filipino fashion back to its roots

Erick Talledo is one of the budding fashion designer in the United Arab Emirates. This Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy freelance fashion designer takes its pride in creating simple and unique yet elegant abaya dresses, kaftan, jalabiya, macrabi, party dresses, wedding and other events gowns, cocktails, and the likes.

He first set foot in the emirates back in 2009 to work for Arabic and international clients. But over the years, his Filipino heart takes joy in creating Filipiniana, Ternos and Barong Tagalog, once in a while.

He has made Filipino-inspired gowns for officers of Fil-Com, Filipino Business Council officers and directors and even school principals. The latest that he is working on are barongs for the upcoming “Ginoong Kabayan 2016” (GK2016).

KW had an exclusive chat with this talented kabayan.

DJ: Tell us more about your barongs for GK2016 contestants. What makes it unique compared to the traditional “Barong Tagalog”?

Talledo: Ginoong Kabayan showcases young, talented and intelligent men of this generation. I wanted them to look like they were the ones choosing their pieces that would represent their personalities and goals. I want them to look individually unique; so I created barongs completely different from each other. The class of my barongs are carried by the character of each contestant.

DJ: You have created wonderful ternos and barongs. What was your approach in order to take your creation to a whole new level so that people will notice you?

Talledo: My approach is to study the personality of my client. Men and women have different tastes even though they might be compatible in some aspects. I know they want to stand out. And from there, I envision something to make them unique and be able to express themselves through my creations.

DJ: How do you define Pinoy fashion?

Talledo: Pinoy fashion is the reflection of my cultural heritage as a Filipino designer. Most of the time, I try to use materials that reflects the flexibility of our country’s raw materials. It is like using our natural resources to create a beautiful piece of fashionable expression.

DJ: What drives or inspires you to do good in your field?

Talledo: My inspirations, of course, are my beloved parents in heaven and my loved ones. What drives me to be better are the ones who underestimate my talent.

DJ: What is your role as a fashion designer in the UAE?

Talledo: My role is to promote my creations throughout the world to recognize that we, Filipinos, are talented in this field.

DJ: What are your plans in the coming years?

Talledo: My plan is to create more dresses and to have my own fashion show soon, if God permits.

Over the years, Talledo have served some notable and international clients; and he is happy. But nevertheless, dressing someone in the Filipino-way of fashion a different feeling. . . That feeling and sense of fulfillment; like creating a piece of home.