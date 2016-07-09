Erick Talledo: Taking Filipino fashion back to its roots

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
DJ John Luna, www.pinasmusiczone.com
LIFESTYLELifestyle
6.8K
0

Erick Talledo is one of the budding fashion designer in the United Arab Emirates. This Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy freelance fashion designer takes its pride in creating simple and unique yet elegant abaya dresses, kaftan, jalabiya, macrabi, party dresses, wedding and other events gowns, cocktails, and the likes.

13595695_10153771917051169_627535933_nHe first set foot in the emirates back in 2009 to work for Arabic and international clients. But over the years, his Filipino heart takes joy in creating Filipiniana, Ternos and Barong Tagalog, once in a while.

He has made Filipino-inspired gowns for officers of Fil-Com, Filipino Business Council officers and directors and even school principals. The latest that he is working on are barongs for the upcoming “Ginoong Kabayan 2016” (GK2016).

KW had an exclusive chat with this talented kabayan.

DJ: Tell us more about your barongs for GK2016 contestants. What makes it unique compared to the traditional “Barong Tagalog”?

Talledo: Ginoong Kabayan showcases young, talented and intelligent men of this generation. I wanted them to look like they were the ones choosing their pieces that would represent their personalities and goals. I want them to look individually unique; so I created barongs completely different from each other. The class of my barongs are carried by the character of each contestant.

DJ: You have created wonderful ternos and barongs. What was your approach in order to take your creation to a whole new level so that people will notice you?

Talledo: My approach is to study the personality of my client. Men and women have different tastes even though they might be compatible in some aspects. I know they want to stand out. And from there, I envision something to make them unique and be able to express themselves through my creations.

13624435_10153771917056169_97065586_nDJ: How do you define Pinoy fashion?

Talledo: Pinoy fashion is the reflection of my cultural heritage as a Filipino designer. Most of the time, I try to use materials that reflects the flexibility of our country’s raw materials. It is like using our natural resources to create a beautiful piece of fashionable expression.

DJ: What drives or inspires you to do good in your field?

Talledo: My inspirations, of course, are my beloved parents in heaven and my loved ones. What drives me to be better are the ones who underestimate my talent.

DJ: What is your role as a fashion designer in the UAE?

Talledo: My role is to promote my creations throughout the world to recognize that we, Filipinos, are talented in this field.

DJ: What are your plans in the coming years?

Talledo: My plan is to create more dresses and to have my own fashion show soon, if God permits.

Over the years, Talledo have served some notable and international clients; and he is happy. But nevertheless, dressing someone in the Filipino-way of fashion a different feeling. . . That feeling and sense of fulfillment; like creating a piece of home.

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  12. wanted poster

    Wonderful work! That is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my website. Thank you =)

  27. Eilene Mesiti

    I just could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be again often to check up on new posts

  42. e-juices

    Normally I don at read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  54. Lino Lund

    Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thanks

  71. crm

    I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  76. Thurman Giovanelli

    Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

  131. click here

    Useful information for all Great remarkable issues here. I am very satisfied to look your article. Thanks a lot and i am taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

  147. KIDS

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  157. check here

    I simply want to tell you that I am just newbie to blogs and seriously liked you’re blog site. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You definitely have great article content. Regards for sharing with us your website.

  166. bikini girls

    This unique blog is really educating and besides diverting. I have discovered a lot of handy advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  168. Quinn Blair

    I have seen lots of useful elements on your web page about pcs. However, I have the viewpoint that laptops are still less than powerful more than enough to be a sensible choice if you usually do jobs that require many power, for example video editing and enhancing. But for internet surfing, statement processing, and quite a few other frequent computer work they are perfectly, provided you don’t mind the small screen size. Many thanks sharing your notions.

  185. visit website

    We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

  190. Tealight holder

    I truly enjoy looking through on this web site, it has got superb posts. аЂаOne should die proudly when it is no longer possible to live proudly.аЂа by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche.

  200. DTDC

    You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  213. Randal Clolinger

    Hey very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds alsoâ€¦I’m happy to find a lot of useful info here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  219. carman fox

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  234. Brooks

    magnificent issues altogether, you just gained a emblem new reader. What may you recommend about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?

  246. Steve Tabolt

    UndeniablyUnquestionablyDefinitely believeconsiderimagine that that youwhich you statedsaid. Your favouritefavorite justificationreason appeared to beseemed to be at theon the internetnetweb the simplesteasiest thingfactor to keep in mindbear in mindrememberconsidertake into accounthave in mindtake notebe mindfulunderstandbe awaretake into accout of. I say to you, I definitelycertainly get irkedannoyed at the same time aswhilsteven aswhile other folksfolksother peoplepeople considerthink about concernsworriesissues that they plainlyjust do notdon’t realizerecognizeunderstandrecogniseknow about. You controlledmanaged to hit the nail upon the topthe highest as smartlywellneatly asand alsoand definedoutlined out the whole thingthe entire thing with no needwithout having side effectside-effects , other folksfolksother peoplepeople cancould take a signal. Will likelyprobably be backagain to get more. Thank youThanks

  247. Jodie Timbrook

    I’m gone to tellinformsay toconvey my little brother, that he should also visitgo to seepay a visitpay a quick visit this blogweblogwebpagewebsiteweb site on regular basis to takegetobtain updated from latestnewestmost recentmost up-to-datehottest newsinformationreportsgossipnews update.

  248. Darius Kimmins

    Today, I went to the beachbeachfrontbeach front with my kidschildren. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She putplaced the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completelyentirelytotally off topic but I had to tell someone!

  249. Lenny Groomes

    Its like you read my mind! You seemappear to know so mucha lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you couldcan do with somea few pics to drive the message home a bita little bit, but other thaninstead of that, this is greatwonderfulfantasticmagnificentexcellent blog. A greatAn excellentA fantastic read. I’llI will definitelycertainly be back.

  255. dxracer coupon

    Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  269. golf webges guide

    You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  271. Samsung

    You can definitely see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  272. Loans

    Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your web site is great, let alone the content!

  277. clip7

    I think this is among the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers

  278. Worcester SEO

    It as really a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  286. people

    It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?

  300. Best Eye Serums

    We stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.

  311. tutorial video

    Thanks for another wonderful post. Where else may just anyone get that type of info in such an ideal means of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  319. http://bowtrol.us

    Thanks for some other great article. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  343. jeremy abrams

    uZRqHu Wow, amazing weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  345. filerntt

    [url=http://www.cheap-oakleys.com]oakley sunglasses[/url]
    [url=http://www.michaelkorscologne.com]michael kors bags[/url]
    [url=http://www.crazyreplicawatches.com]breitling watches[/url]
    [url=http://www.anreplicawatch.com]rolex watches[/url]
    [url=http://www.finestreplicas.com/]replica rolex[/url]
    [url=http://www.replicawatchesfake.com]replica watches[/url]

  354. European oil

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  355. suba me

    vFvQmf Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. I?ll probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.

  383. app

    You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most persons will go along with with your site.

  384. pc app

    This unique blog is definitely awesome and also informative. I have picked helluva useful advices out of this blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  419. Tempobet bahis

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  438. edwina

    That is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  442. viagra

    Truly appreciate the posting you made available.. Great thought processes you possess here.. sure, investigation is paying off. Enjoy the entry you offered..

  459. Rachel Sutherland

    Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?

  463. russische djs

    I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  465. Continued

    I simply want to mention I’m new to blogs and really loved you’re blog site. Likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You surely come with beneficial well written articles. Thanks for sharing your website.

  467. layarcinema

    Wow, marvelous blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The whole look of your website is excellent, let alone the content material!

  469. beauty tips

    Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  471. cric tv

    Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  479. palm tube

    You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  500. Ava Piper

    I simply want to mention I am just very new to weblog and honestly savored this web-site. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You really have terrific articles and reviews. Thanks a bunch for sharing your website.

  501. Robert Howard

    My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  519. Lily May

    Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this web page, and paragraph is really fruitful for me, keep up posting these posts.Feel free to surf to my web blog League Of Legends Referral

  526. Joeann Seim

    Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything in this way before. So good to uncover somebody with some original tips on this topic. realy appreciate starting this up. this excellent website is something that is necessary more than the internet, a person if we do originality. valuable function for bringing something new towards the web!

  534. cheap rdp

    Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! Charity is injurious unless it helps the recipient to become independent of it. by John Davidson Rockefeller, Sr..

  544. vmbo

    Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly, this website is actually good and the people are genuinely sharing good thoughts.|

  550. Neil Henderson

    The Lexi-Comp databases cover every topic in the healthcare industry and are available in modules to suit your needs, from individual fields to a comprehensive package. So as according to opportunity, you need to seize all the chances for other competitor by creating applications in a particular area. Luckily for all of the Craigslist lovers there are several splendid solutions.

  559. Rap Latino

    I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can at to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  561. Gurgaon Jobs

    This awesome blog is definitely interesting and also amusing. I have picked up a bunch of helpful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  566. Therapists

    I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual provide for your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily to inspect new posts

  596. Lavone

    This awesome blog is without a doubt entertaining as well as informative. I have chosen helluva interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!

  599. Remove Background

    I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  611. random chat apps

    We stumbled over right here by a unique web page and believed I might check issues out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to locating out about your web page for a second time.

  615. satta king

    You created some decent points there. I looked more than the online world for the issue and positioned many people goes as well as together with your web site.

  617. Penkwin

    I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  687. Eura

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?