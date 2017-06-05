Erick Talledo continues weaving his dreams

DUBAI – For him, dreaming is fine. But making your dreams come true is different. Erick Talledo – a very familiar name, is making a name in the fashion industry in the Middle East for producing simple but elegant gowns for girls and suits for guys.

You might have heard his name in a Filipino event. ‘Erick Talledo,’ yes, he’s been hosting and grooming contestants in a beauty pageant, or a singing contest.

Talledo, 37, who now lives in Dubai, comes from a very simple family. Both of his parents were already passed. His mother used to be a jueteng operator, while his father was a truck driver.

“Galing ako sa hirap kaya everything is special,” the Isabela pride said.

Most of his clients and close friends describe him as “very down to earth” and “simpleng tao.”

Living in the UAE for nine years now, according to the rising fashion designer, achieving the things he has now was not easy to acquire.

“I have not been in the Philippines for almost a decade now,” Talledo said.

His mother died in 2000, while his father was in 2004.

After taking a Public Administration course at Isabela State University, he decided to put up his own tailoring shop while operating a small carinderia in his province.

He was 24-year old that time when he invested in the businesses. It was fine, according to him.

But after a few years, he was told by a friend to explore Dubai because the country promises the international scene that he was clamoring for.

His first work was a designer for a ruling family in Al Ain for a year and a half.

“They released me because I also wanted to explore the possibilities outside,” the Dubai-based Filipino said.

He worked for a company which specializes in weaving abaya and other Arabic garments.

Year 2013 when he started to manufacture fashionable clothes to a client’s specific requirements and measurements. This was the time when he ventured into haute couture.

He is very hands-on in weaving his clothes.

“Ako lahat sa designing and sewing. Walang katulong. I just work on my own,” he said.

Talledo has also started to join local fashion shows at about this time, sporting his specific and intricate dresses.

His career boomed last year when he dressed Regine Tolentino, Diane Medina, MYMP singers, Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero, and Wowowin hosts including Ariella Arida, Chanele, Tekla, and Donita Nose, among others.

Just this month, Talledo has also launched his 12-princess cut ballgowns at the Mrs. Dubai beauty pageant.

Even though he is recognized as one of the finest fashion designers, Talledo said that he is still shy to categorize himself as the “top” designer in the Middle East.

“I don’t consider myself as a top designer kasi medyo nahihiya pa ako sa mga ganoong bagay. Hindi pa ako masyadong sanay,” he said.

London Fashion Week invites Talledo

He was supposed to showcase his collections February this year in the London Fashion Week, but due to visa-related issues he decided to attend the event this coming September 15 to 19.

According to him, it is his dream to join international fashion shows and showcase what he got.

His dream to dress international celebrities may be granted this year as part of the contract is to groom Hollywood stars.

He may not be as influential as Michael Cinco or Eros Goze, Talledo noted that he is contented with what he has right now.

“I’ll be opening my shop soon in Sharjah,” he said noting that he will be partnering with someone but will use his own label.

“Marami akong pinagdaanan bago ko makuha yung label na Erick Talledo.

“The detractors are there. I had to be strong.

“At kailangan lahat ng ilalabas kong creation ay iba at angat sa iba,” Talledo said.

He added that if one wants to follow his footsteps, he should sacrifice a lot if he wants to bring a dream into reality.