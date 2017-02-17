ERIC V. PERALES

Award-winning photographer shares cash prize to cancer patients

Position: Photographer

Employer: Compass FZE

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Davao City

Davaweño award-winning photographer Eric V. Perales is not just your everyday Overseas Filipino Worker. Those who personally brush elbows with him admire his genuine passion to give back. Every time he receives cash prizes for his works, he joyfully shares a modest amount to his chosen charity, the cancer-stricken children housed in Kids of Hope in Davao City.

Working in a rush

His first work in Middle East was a Graphic Designer. He has been in this cosmopolitan city for almost six years now. Of his host city, he said, “I find Dubai a very busy melting pot at first because most of the people are working in a rush. But after many years of staying here, I feel the adjustments. Yes, you can work, live and relax here at the same time.”

He is presently connected with Compass FZE as a Photographer. Nothing is extraordinary according to him but what makes him inspiring is his desire to excel and to be known as an artist.

“With my job, I shoot and edit photos. It’s always the same routine. In a week, I go out and shoot for two to three days. I usually go out during weekends, along with some friends, we go to events or festival where I can shoot the way I really want my photos to be, as an artist. This is also a great opportunity for me to shoot and join photography competitions. The rest of the week, I am always at home editing all the photos and sending it to clients once finished.”

Strive hard

He was born and raised in Davao City. He’s a product of the public school system having finished at the Osmeña Elementary School (1995) and F. Bangoy National High School (1999). He also studied at the Holy Cross of Davao College.

“I love my family that much so I strive hard to be successful in my chosen profession. I felt like I am almost there, but I am not in a rush and I am patiently waiting God’s will and His plans for me.”

Many good things have come to his life but he considers these two as special. “The first is I was able to send my sister to college and she graduated last year (2016). I feel very proud because she is the first out of 10 of us to finish college. The second was when I took the first spot in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Photo Competition, and was awarded with a cash prize which I was able to share in many ways.”

He did a portrait photo session for UAE National Day 2016 event in the Dubai Autism Center through the initiative of Nikon Kids Photo Club. He also took part in a lecture and hands-on training on how to use a Nikon DSLR camera to a few amazing kids with autism in the same center.

A kid at heart

Eric is into many community activities like sponsoring a post-Christmas party for children in Davao City.

“Even though I was not there physically, I am very grateful and happy when I saw the photos of happy children and family. I’m a kid at heart, I really do love kids. Seeing them suffer and fight for their life is heartbreaking. So I pledged that every time I win a photography competition with a cash prize, a portion of it will go to cancer patients and children in Kids of Hope, which is also by the way the favorite charity of our President Rodrigo Duterte.”

Fulfilling

The 33-year old achiever has this advice to his countrymen abroad. “Be humble for we are human. We may fail or succeed. Try to live and love fully without hurting others. We all receive many blessings in life so it is very fulfilling if we share them.”

“I am still the same. Every single day, I make it a point to learn new things. I try to live and achieve my dreams. I haven’t gone far. My ultimate goal is to help other people and share whatever blessings I have even if it’s small.”

Significant Achievements

2014 – Finalist, Nikon I am Movement Photography Competition

2016 – 7th Place, Al Dhafra Photography Competition

2016 – 1st Place, Authentic Values Category, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Photography Competition

2017 – Finalist, Architecture Category, Al Ain Zoo Photography Competition