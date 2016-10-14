Epy Quizon talks about Mark Anthony Fernandez, his arrest

When we visited the set of GMA’s Oh, My Mama!, we were able to get Epy Quizon’s reaction about the arrest of Mark Anthony Fernandez on the illegal possession of marijuana charges.

“I know Mark, I know he’s a user but I don’t think he’s a pusher.

“Kaya nagulat talaga ako nung nakita ko na may isang kilo yung hawak niya.

“Yun medyo kasi ang classification ng law dun sa ganung kalaki is pusher.

“Pero I know Mark, he is not a pusher, he is a user. Di ba so may difference po yun.

“Siyempre nung sinabi sa akin, nung nalaman ko yung amount nung hawak niya, e alam ko ng medyo malaki yung sabit niya.

“Of course nung nakita ko siyang ini-interview, dazed, naba-blangko kasama na rin siguro yung fear niya, na nangyayari sa kanya yun, yung eskandalo, e medyo siyempre yun… gusto mong tumulong pero wala ka namang maitutulong.

“Kasi batas yun, e! Kumbaga batas ang nakabangga niya, e.

“Caught in the eye, caught with his pants down, kumbaga sabi nga nila di ba, so…

“Of course parang kapatid ko yun, binilin pa sa akin ni kuya Daboy yan.”

Ano ang bilin sa kanya ng ama ni Mark, ang yumaong si Rudy Fernandez?

“Alagaan ko. Di ba magkasama kami ni kuya Daboy sa Da Boy En Da Girl, last TV show ni Daboy di ba, ako yung pinaka-right hand man ni kuya Daboy dun.

“Sabi ko, ‘Oo naman, aalagaan ko!’

“Parang kapatid ko yan, kapatid ni Vandolph yan e, kapatid ng kapatid ko si Mark so… siyempre mabigat sa akin na nangyayari sa kanya ito.

“Lalo na nung nakita ko nakaupo siya dun sa may selda, di ba? Na parang ginagawang mascot ng Jollibee, na nagpapa-picture yung mga kung sinu-sino sa kanya.

“Sa akin naman, I mean wala naman sigurong masama na nagpa-picture sila di ba, pero sana naman huwag nilang pag-trip-an yung kapatid ko.”

Epy’s message for Mark.

“Well… ‘Stay strong! Hang-on, hang in there. Stay strong. Pray ka lang muna ngayon. Intayin natin talaga ang ibibigay na batas sa iyo.’

“Pero as of now let’s pray that he gets a lower charge. Ako mismo makakapagsabi na hindi naman pusher yung kapatid ko, user po, siguro… aamin pa ako, alam kong user si Mark pero hindi po pusher ang kapatid ko.

“Sana po e makita rin natin yung intensyon nung bata, ni Mark, yung intensyon niya, kung bakit siya may ganun karaming hawak na marijuana. Di ba?

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga pulis at hindi nila binaril, nung tumakbo si Mark.

“Pasalamat ako na gulong lang ang binaril, nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila na naging maingat dun sa paghuli sa kanya, ginawa nila yung tamang proseso.

“Sana hanggang ngayon, nakikiusap lang din ako sa kapulisan natin na i-assist na lang nila yung kapatid ko. Nakita naman nila na mabuting tao yung kapatid ko, hindi naman gagawa ng masama yan.

“At hindi po tulak, again, hindi tulak ang kapatid ko.

“Hindi po kriminal yan! User po, ang user po dinadala po sa rehab. And I am pro Mark Anthony’s rehabilitation. I am so pro with that, I will, you know I will convince… if I can only convince the law to just bring him to the rehabilitation, I’m sure there’s a brighter future for Mark Anthony.”

~~~~~

Yasmien Kurdi talks about 10-year marriage with husband Rey Soldevilla, Jr.

“Respect, trust at tsaka loyalty,” are, according to Yasmien Kurdi, the secrets of her 10-year marriage to husband Rey Soldevilla, Jr.

Loyalty or disloyalty was never an issue between them.

“Wala, never.

“Imagine, long-distance relationship kami five years pero never kaming nagkaroon ng ganung isyu.”

Her husband was never the jealous type.

“Hindi po. Pero ako selosa,” and Yasmien laughed.

“Kasi like nung nasa Emirates pa siya before, siyempre marami talagang magagandang girls dun.”

But these girls never had the chance to flirt with Rey.

“Kasi pag may nalalaman na ako, lumilipad na ako papunta dun. Sunod na araw, nandun na ako sa pintuan, ‘Hi, I’m here!’,” Yasmien said, again with a laugh.

Yasmien can be seen regularly, Monday to Friday in GMA’s Sa Piling Ni Nanay, an Afternoon Prime series.

~~~~~

Martin Andanar talks about being PCOO head

“Bagamat nasa kabilang bakod tayo, I still consider myself as a newsman,” Martin Andanar said in a recent gathering with the entertainment media.

Martin, as we all know, is the current Secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

“Nasa kabilang bakod” because Martin started his career as a newscaster/mediaman in GMA 7, transferred to NBN/PTV 4 for a short while then worked for TV5 as a broadcaster and news executive.

How has his position as PCOO Secretary to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte changed his life?

“Salamat ho sa tanong. Malaking pagbabago dahil ngayon ho ay tayo ho ay tagapamahala ng Presidential Communications Office, ito po ang opisyal na communications office ng Pangulo so mabigat ho na responsibilidad.

“Dahil kung ano po’ng sasabihin namin, kung papano kami magpapaliwanag e doon po kukunin ng mamamayan yung mga bagay-bagay na hindi po klaro sa kanila.

“Lalung-lalo na po pagdating sa mga polisiya ng gobyerno.

“Number two, siyempre tayo po ay taong-gobyerno na at pinapasahod po tayo ng taumbayan gamit yung buwis ng bayan, so kung gaano po tayo kaingat noong tayo ay nasa pribadong sektor, mas maingat ho tayo ngayon dahil dugo at pawis ng bawat mamamayan ang nagpapasuweldo sa amin.

“At nung tinanggap ko po ang trabaho na ito, alam ko na ang trabaho na ito ay 24/7. At everytime na meron [akong] text na natatanggap e parang akala ko e, pakiramdam ko e may sunog,” and Secretary Andanar laughed.

“So it’s very stressful, it’s very challenging pero ang masasabi ko lang ho ay bilang dating mamamahayag at newscaster, broadcaster, executive ng telebisyon, alam ko kung ano ang pakiramdam ng nasa kabilang bakod.

“At alam ko na hindi naman ho lahat nabibigyan ng pagkakataon na “mahagis” sa kabilang bakod at maranasan kung ano yung pakiramdam.

“So ngayon alam ko na rin ho kung ano ang itsura sa kabilang bakod at alam ko na rin ho kung ano’ng pakiramdam ng nandito sa kinauupuan ko.

“Sabi nga nila, a person’s stand will depend on where he is sitting so alam ko hindi ho ganun kadali yung trabaho at ang akin lamang… siguro masasabi kong magandang bagay na mangyayari dito is that lahat ng pagod, pawis, dugo ay para sa bandila, para sa bayan, para sa Presidente, para sa tao.

“So every second, bawat segundo ng trabaho dito ay worth it kasi nga ay para sa bawat Pilipino.”