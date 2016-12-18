FRANCIS ERROL MEDINA – Entrepreneur pursues advocacy of financial literacy to OFWs

Position : Head of Business Improvement

Employer : Hilti Middle East FZE

Location : Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hometown : Metro Manila

Francis Errol del Agua Medina is a successful entrepreneur based in Dubai. At Hilti Middle East FZE, he’s the only Filipino expat in the Senior Management Team which is responsible for 79 countries.

He is known as “Mr. Expat Entrepreneur”, “The Advocate” and a “Food Service Magnate” for owning a chain of restaurants in the Philippines. As an expat, his day job is Head of Business Improvement (Middle East, Turkey and Africa) of Hilti Middle East FZE. In the evening, he manages businesses back home on service management, rental property and management. He’s also a PH stocks investor. He’s also the CEO of FJ Prime Management Inc. (FJPMI).

Fast phase, expensive

His first impression of Dubai was fast paced and expensive. He made this his advantage and impart his expertise as the city is a haven of Overseas Filipino Workers.

He has been an OFW for more than 14 years. His career outside the Philippines started in Doha, Qatar in 2004 where he was supposedly paying a visit to his ex-girlfriend, now his wife. After a week, he found himself working with Qatar Radio and Television Corporation or now better known as Al Jazeera Channel International as Project Manager. He did part time job as a taxi driver after work from 2:30pm to have some extra money.

In December 2005, he joined Hilti Qatar as MIS Manager. Then in 2008, he was promoted to the regional office in Dubai as Operational Excellence Manager. “I am now serving the longest relationship in my life. The 15th day of December 2016 marked my 11th year with Hilti.”

Strategy and decision making

He’s heading the Business Improvement for Hilti – Middle East, Turkey and Africa covering 79 countries. “My team is responsible in SAP ByD ERP Implementation, Process Management System, Auditing, and special strategic projects related to the working capital management and alike.”

“It is with Hilti that I’ve learned the other side of the business where I was exposed with strategy and decision making as I was a member of the management team at a young age of 27. Apart from the IT Department, I was also involved in handling operations (Logistics and After Market Services) and channel management. In 2008, I was promoted to the regional office in Dubai as Operational Excellence Manager covering Middle East and South Asia (total 32 countries).”

Going to be tough

As CEO of FJ Prime Management Inc. (FJPMI), his primary responsibilities are to set the company’s vision, strategy and directing its overall growth, as most other tasks are delegated to other board and managers or various departments. “It is going to be tough as I do it remotely or virtually, the key to success is to have reliable and trusted partners back home (Philippines). That’s the very essence of Expat Entrepreneur.”

“FJPMI provides me a good venue to pursue my advocacy for financial literacy aiming to help in our small little ways helping the economy of our country, nurture a lot of expat Pinoys to become entrepreneur, and provide more job opportunities to Filipinos. Lastly, I find sharing success with others fulfilling.”

He considers his family as his strength and inspiration. “My wife works with Etihad Airway as a Supervisor of Staff Travel (airport operations). I have two wonderful kids. Marielle Faith is 2 years and 10 months old. Franco Emmanuel is 1-year-old.”

Strive harder

Francis has always been a proud Filipino that is why in his own little way, he would like to make a difference. “I believe that I have found my purpose and my ministry to help our kababayan towards their financial freedom here in the UAE. I dream that Filipinos overseas will be expat entrepreneurs in the near future.”

Most of the time, he spends his weekends conducting financial literacy seminars. He plays an active role in Innovate Create Events or better known as ICE, a premier events company which provides Filipino expats in the UAE with informative seminars regarding personal finance and self-development.

Francis is 38-years-old. “Being an OFW, I find living in Dubai self-fulfilling as it provides me a great venue to pursue my advocacy of financial literacy assistance to fellow OFWs, and help their families invest for their future’s stability.

“I aim to strive harder, learn more and climb the ladder of success. I also want to help more kababayan earn their financial freedom and train them from being big spenders to big savers, then to successful investors.”