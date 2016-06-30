Enjoy a healthylicious iftar at Galito’s

Galito’s, home of the succulent, most nutritious flame grilled chicken and authentic Peri-Peri dishes, launched its two generous iftar platters to bring families together during the joyous occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Guests will enjoy the Chicken Platter with succulent Chicken Breasts, Chicken Satay with Peri-nut Sauce, Boneless Chicken Thighs with onions and peppers; flame grilled to perfection and accompanied by Peri-Hummus, pita breads and a choice of two sides, all for just AED 109.

Family members can also indulge in a sizzling Mixed Platter that combines three mouthwatering delicacies consisting of peri-peri chicken, grilled shrimps, boneless lamb cubes with onions and peppers. The mixed platter is also served along with Peri-Hummus, pita breads, a choice of two sides, all for just AED 179.

Each platter comes with bottomless drinks to quench your thirst and a sticky date pudding to compliment the iftar experience.

Loaded with nutritious proteins, these platters are sure to tick all boxes of weight watchers and bound to tinkle every taste bud this Ramadan, thus, making your iftar “tastes like home.”

The Ramadan platters are available in all Galito’s restaurants at Al Wahda Mall, Yas Mall, Marina Mall and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, Al Naeem Mall in RAK, and Bay Square in Dubai.