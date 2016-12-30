Engr. CHERRY PYE C. ZABLAN-TORRES

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
Filipino AchieverLIFESTYLE
870
0
sample-ad

Toastmaster hurdles challenges, empowers expats to ‘step out of cocoon’

 

fil-achiever-2Indefatigable Engr. Cherry Pye C. Zablan-Torres, a Licensed Electronics and Communications Engineer by profession, is also an International Image, Style and Etiquette Consultant, and Training and Development Manager.

She is the first and only Filipino Ambassador of Toastmasters International in the U.A.E. She is the first and only Filipino to hold the office of Division Governor, the highest ranking official in the 20 years’ existence of Toastmasters International in the U.A.E.

A highly civic-minded and a very active community leader, she has been a member of the FilCom Executive Committee for almost two decades, from 1996 to 2016.

She was born in San Fernando, Pampanga. She said that juggling work, toastmastering, community services and family is not easy. “Despite of my hectic schedule, I am a hands-on mom to my son Collin Dayle, a 12th grader at the Westminster British School in Dubai.”

 

 Working abroad

Cherry Pye did not have a job experience in the Philippines. After passing the ECE board exam, she immediately headed to Dubai to be with her dearest mom and elder sister back in 1992.

“I first worked as a personal assistant to the managing director of a Dubai-based firm and moved on to become an administration manager, deputy manager, training manager, training and communication specialist.”fil-achiever

She’s currently working as Training and Development Manager of Professionals and Accountancy Center (PAC), a leading training and development institute established in the UAE.  PAC enjoys the leadership position in coaching Finance and Accounting courses and as a provider of Corporate and Professional Training. It has a history of over two decades which proudly presents its remarkable achievements of both the students and faculty members.

 Heart full of grace

Through the years, she has delivered more than 300 inspirational, content-rich seminars and coaching to international clients, less privileged Filipinos and to her fellow toastmasters.  Her unique coaching and training style has influenced thousands of people to maximize their personal and professional power and presence through image, etiquette and communication excellence.

Life is great for this extraordinary lady. “One of my most treasured achievements in Toastmasters was in May 2010 when I was awarded the youngest Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) – the highest level of recognition a Toastmaster can receive and the first Filipino recipient of the much coveted and elite status in Division B Dubai, U.A.E. I was recognized for my outstanding accomplishments and leadership excellence in the pursuit of the mission of Toastmasters International.”

During the District Toastmasters Annual Election in May 2011 held in Amman, Jordan, she achieved the exceptional distinction of being the first Filipino to be elected as Division Governor, the highest ranking official in the 20 years’ existence of the Toastmasters movement in Dubai, U.A.E.

She loves travelling and has explored 29 states in the USA and has visited Canada and other European countries. Her goal is to complete all the remaining states in next coming years. She spends most of her nights guiding her only son, attending Toastmasters meetings, FilCom meetings and other gatherings with friends and relatives. She has a pretty good collection of more than 750 books with far ranging subjects and enjoys maintaining her own library. She loves watching Broadway shows and concerts.

Noble services

“I have been the hard working force behind the success of the Filipino Computer Club (FCC) from its inception in 1996 to the present. The FCC is the first Filipino organization under the auspices of the Philippine Consulate General-Dubai. It is a non-profit, non-political organization whose objective is to provide free computer education and facilities to Overseas Filipino Workers in Dubai and Northern Emirates. It is focused mainly on training the less empowered yet most needy among OFWs.”

fil-achiever-1“Whilst I have been performing my leadership roles at the Filipino community, I have likewise extended my noble services to the international community.  I have taken prominent leadership positions at Toastmasters International, a leading non-profit international organization committed to making effective communication a worldwide reality.”

At 44 years old, this Thomasian believes that she’s still in the process of learning.

“I believe that continuous learning is process of life, pinnacle of the attitude and vision of the universe. Truly, the day I stop learning new things professionally, personally, literally, it would be the end of life. Therefore, as a human being, I should struggle beyond anything in order to learn new things. My life is the best teacher. Nobody can replace such a great teacher. However, it is my attitude which will make me different from rest of the people.”

Article By: Allen Mondejar

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. mike tyson
    Reply

    CAZ2qd This blog is no doubt awesome as well as informative. I have chosen many helpful tips out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  9. dog training
    Reply

    Very nice info and straight to the point. I don at know if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks

  15. EZ Battery Reconditioning
    Reply

    Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  19. Anya
    Reply

    I would like to start making money blogging. Can someone lead me in the right direction? There are so many free sites, kits, etc? Don at know where to start?.

  32. Bitcoin Invest
    Reply

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  45. phim sex jav hd
    Reply

    You could definitely see your skills within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

  48. celulares americanas
    Reply

    You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  49. PgMP Training
    Reply

    I’аll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  56. knives
    Reply

    You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will agree with your website.

  68. 600 watt generator
    Reply

    Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.