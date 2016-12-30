Toastmaster hurdles challenges, empowers expats to ‘step out of cocoon’

Indefatigable Engr. Cherry Pye C. Zablan-Torres, a Licensed Electronics and Communications Engineer by profession, is also an International Image, Style and Etiquette Consultant, and Training and Development Manager.

She is the first and only Filipino Ambassador of Toastmasters International in the U.A.E. She is the first and only Filipino to hold the office of Division Governor, the highest ranking official in the 20 years’ existence of Toastmasters International in the U.A.E.

A highly civic-minded and a very active community leader, she has been a member of the FilCom Executive Committee for almost two decades, from 1996 to 2016.

She was born in San Fernando, Pampanga. She said that juggling work, toastmastering, community services and family is not easy. “Despite of my hectic schedule, I am a hands-on mom to my son Collin Dayle, a 12th grader at the Westminster British School in Dubai.”

Working abroad

Cherry Pye did not have a job experience in the Philippines. After passing the ECE board exam, she immediately headed to Dubai to be with her dearest mom and elder sister back in 1992.

“I first worked as a personal assistant to the managing director of a Dubai-based firm and moved on to become an administration manager, deputy manager, training manager, training and communication specialist.”

She’s currently working as Training and Development Manager of Professionals and Accountancy Center (PAC), a leading training and development institute established in the UAE. PAC enjoys the leadership position in coaching Finance and Accounting courses and as a provider of Corporate and Professional Training. It has a history of over two decades which proudly presents its remarkable achievements of both the students and faculty members.

Heart full of grace

Through the years, she has delivered more than 300 inspirational, content-rich seminars and coaching to international clients, less privileged Filipinos and to her fellow toastmasters. Her unique coaching and training style has influenced thousands of people to maximize their personal and professional power and presence through image, etiquette and communication excellence.

Life is great for this extraordinary lady. “One of my most treasured achievements in Toastmasters was in May 2010 when I was awarded the youngest Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) – the highest level of recognition a Toastmaster can receive and the first Filipino recipient of the much coveted and elite status in Division B Dubai, U.A.E. I was recognized for my outstanding accomplishments and leadership excellence in the pursuit of the mission of Toastmasters International.”

During the District Toastmasters Annual Election in May 2011 held in Amman, Jordan, she achieved the exceptional distinction of being the first Filipino to be elected as Division Governor, the highest ranking official in the 20 years’ existence of the Toastmasters movement in Dubai, U.A.E.

She loves travelling and has explored 29 states in the USA and has visited Canada and other European countries. Her goal is to complete all the remaining states in next coming years. She spends most of her nights guiding her only son, attending Toastmasters meetings, FilCom meetings and other gatherings with friends and relatives. She has a pretty good collection of more than 750 books with far ranging subjects and enjoys maintaining her own library. She loves watching Broadway shows and concerts.

Noble services

“I have been the hard working force behind the success of the Filipino Computer Club (FCC) from its inception in 1996 to the present. The FCC is the first Filipino organization under the auspices of the Philippine Consulate General-Dubai. It is a non-profit, non-political organization whose objective is to provide free computer education and facilities to Overseas Filipino Workers in Dubai and Northern Emirates. It is focused mainly on training the less empowered yet most needy among OFWs.”

“Whilst I have been performing my leadership roles at the Filipino community, I have likewise extended my noble services to the international community. I have taken prominent leadership positions at Toastmasters International, a leading non-profit international organization committed to making effective communication a worldwide reality.”

At 44 years old, this Thomasian believes that she’s still in the process of learning.