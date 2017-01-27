Engineers, auditors in joint induction ceremonies

Abu Dhabi — The newly elected officers of the two dynamic Filipino organizations in the capital joined together for the oath taking of their new officers held on January 19, Friday at Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel Abu Dhabi.

Administered by officials from the Philippine Embassy, the 2017 Board of Directors and Officers of the Overseas Filipino Civil Engineers Association (OFCEA AUH Builders) were sworn in before Vice Consul Anna Guerra while officers of the Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors (OFISOA) took their oath of office with Vice Consul Rowena Daquipil.

During the ceremony, keynote speaker Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr applauded the organizations for their effort in uplifting the lives of Filipinos in UAE and in supporting endeavors of the Philippine Embassy.

Vingno took the opportunity to share the accomplishments of the Embassy in 2016.

“For 2016, the Embassy has participated in at least 97 events of the Filipino community, including activities of OFISO and OFCEA,” he noted.

“As we face the New Year full of optimism and hope, I look forward to your organizations’ future projects, as well as to each of your individual endeavors and achievements, that continue to make your families and our country proud,” he added,

He concluded his message in saying, “Raise the flag of the Philippines in your respective workplaces and remain to be a dynamic force in building the foundations of both the UAE and our homeland, the Philippines.”

The night’s affair will also highlighted by the awarding of certification to the new passers of ISO Lead Auditor Course for batches 11, 12 and 13 after which an oath taking as new members of OFISOA was administered by Vice Consul Ryan Pangwi.

OFISOA and OFCEA AUH Builders may differ in terms of perspective, origin and objectives but both are geared to help compatriots level up their job careers by boosting educational qualifications and certifications.

“OFISOA focuses on the competence in the field of Quality Management Systems or ISO standards while the OFCEA is into various technical trainings for engineers and non-engineering professionals,” explained chairman of both groups Engr. Blesil D. Apduhan.

OFCEA AUH BUILDERS Officers and Board of Directors

President:

Engr. Edmund Calunod

Vice President (Sports):

Engr. Angelito Castillo

Vice President (CPE):

Engr. Ray delos Reyes

Vice President (Membership):

Engr. Joel Pescadera

Board of Directors:

Engr. Donnie Distrito

Engr. Randy delos Santos

Engr. Mariel Alcantara

Arch. Mhel Oliveros

Engr. Ronnie Alcantara

OFISOA Officers and Board of Directors

President:

Dra. Rose Bandola

Vice President – Abu Dhabi:

Ms. Winnie David

Vice President – Dubai:

Engr. Paul Gaby Sabillo

Secretary:

Miss Cherrie Ann Paterno

Treasurer:

Engr. Reychard Mendoza

Board of Directors:

Chairman for Membership

Engr. Richard Salenga

Chairman for Continuing Professional Education(CPE)

Engr. Vivian Trono

Chairman Ways and Means

Engr. Chito Tuliao

Chairman for Sports

Engr. Rex Guevarra

Vice Chairman Sports

Engr. Abedin Sultan

Chairman for External affair program

Floriza Estrada

Vice Chairman for Membership

Benjamin Bandola

Chairman for Publication

Engr. Raimond Santos

By: Laliebeth Petancio