Engineers, auditors in joint induction ceremonies

Abu Dhabi — The newly elected officers of the two dynamic Filipino organizations in the capital joined together for the oath taking of their new officers held on January 19, Friday at Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel Abu Dhabi.
Administered by officials from the Philippine Embassy, the 2017 Board of Directors and Officers of the Overseas Filipino Civil Engineers Association (OFCEA AUH Builders) were sworn in before Vice Consul Anna Guerra while officers of the Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors (OFISOA) took their oath of office with Vice Consul Rowena Daquipil.
During the ceremony, keynote speaker Ambassador Constancio Vingno Jr applauded the organizations for their effort in uplifting the lives of Filipinos in UAE and in supporting endeavors of the Philippine Embassy.
Vingno took the opportunity to share the accomplishments of the Embassy in 2016.
“For 2016, the Embassy has participated in at least 97 events of the Filipino community, including activities of OFISO and OFCEA,” he noted.
“As we face the New Year full of optimism and hope, I look forward to your organizations’ future projects, as well as to each of your individual endeavors and achievements, that continue to make your families and our country proud,” he added,
He concluded his message in saying, “Raise the flag of the Philippines in your respective workplaces and remain to be a dynamic force in building the foundations of both the UAE and our homeland, the Philippines.”
The night’s affair will also highlighted by the awarding of certification to the new passers of ISO Lead Auditor Course for batches 11, 12 and 13 after which an oath taking as new members of OFISOA was administered by Vice Consul Ryan Pangwi.
OFISOA and OFCEA AUH Builders may differ in terms of perspective, origin and objectives but both are geared to help compatriots level up their job careers by boosting educational qualifications and certifications.
“OFISOA focuses on the competence in the field of Quality Management Systems or ISO standards while the OFCEA is into various technical trainings for engineers and non-engineering professionals,” explained chairman of both groups Engr. Blesil D. Apduhan.
OFCEA AUH BUILDERS Officers and Board of Directors
President:
Engr. Edmund Calunod
Vice President (Sports):
Engr. Angelito Castillo
Vice President (CPE):
Engr. Ray delos Reyes
Vice President (Membership):
Engr. Joel Pescadera
Board of Directors:
Engr. Donnie Distrito
Engr. Randy delos Santos
Engr. Mariel Alcantara
Arch. Mhel Oliveros
Engr. Ronnie Alcantara
OFISOA Officers and Board of Directors
President:
Dra. Rose Bandola
Vice President – Abu Dhabi:
Ms. Winnie David
Vice President – Dubai:
Engr. Paul Gaby Sabillo
Secretary:
Miss Cherrie Ann Paterno
Treasurer:
Engr. Reychard Mendoza
Board of Directors:
Chairman for Membership
Engr. Richard Salenga
Chairman for Continuing Professional Education(CPE)
Engr. Vivian Trono
Chairman Ways and Means
Engr. Chito Tuliao
Chairman for Sports
Engr. Rex Guevarra
Vice Chairman Sports
Engr. Abedin Sultan
Chairman for External affair program
Floriza Estrada
Vice Chairman for Membership
Benjamin Bandola
Chairman for Publication
Engr. Raimond Santos
By: Laliebeth Petancio
