Engineers advocate sports, pursue regular basketball tournament

ABU DHABI — Being able to manage time and resources, Filipino civil engineers and members of the professional group Overseas Filipino Civil Engineers Association (OFCEA) AUH Builders have been passionate about balancing their life’s undertakings by engaging in sports – basketball in particular.

The grand opening of the basketball tournament’s fourth season, which was recently held at Pearl Primary School in the capital, marked another milestone of uniting professionals into health endeavors.

Attended by more than 100 basketball enthusiasts and supporters, seven teams were formed with members from Dubai and Abu Dhabi carrying the colored-banners for the teams Grey, Black, Red, Green, Yellow, Blue, and the defending champion White.

The customary highlight of the opening was the parade of teams’ muses. The Best Muse and Best in Uniform awards were bagged by Grey and Blue teams, respectively. The Black team was given a special award for registering the most number of players at the parade.

“We value each other’s health. Through sports, we are able to turn away from bad vices. Let’s have fun, enjoy the game and remember to avoid hurting co-players while in the court,” stressed founding chairman Engr. Blesil Apduhan in his remarks.

The tournament is being spearheaded by its current president, Engr. Cherry Ann de Guzman, and Vice President for Sports Engr. Edmund Calunod.

The official opening of games allowed the defending champion White team to prove its skills against the Grey team by winning an 11-point lead, 88-77, in Game 1.

Black team outscored its first contender Yellow team in Game 2, 66-51.

Elimination games will continue to run until May, and final games are expected to happen in early June.