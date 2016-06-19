Enchong Dee posibleng ma-in love sa katulad ni Kiray

Wala namang problema kay Enchong Dee kung sakaling humalik raw siya sa parang isang batang katulad ni Kiray Celis.
Part kasi ng wedding scene nila ni Kiray sa pelikulang “I Love You To Death” ng Regal Films ay ang pinag-uusapan ngayon na kissing scene nila.
Aniya, “Part naman ng trabaho namin bilang isang artista ay yung maging choosy, ‘di ba?
“Ang trabaho namin is to play the character right.
“Yun din lagi ang pumapasok sa akin kapag may tinanggap akong project.
“I’m there 100 percent.
“Hindi kasi ako naniniwala na nag-‘Yes’ ka sa project, tapos biglang nagrereklamo ka hindi mo gusto yung partner mo, o hindi mo gusto ang direktor mo.
“So, dun lamang ako hindi sumasang-ayon sa ibang perspektibo ng ibang artista.”
Hindi ba naging madali para sa kanya na kumbinsihin ang sarili niya na si Kiray ang ka-love team niya sa movie?
“Klaro naman sa akin sa una pa lang na binabasa ko ang script na si Kiray ang ka-partner ko.
“Ini-imagine ko na.
“At saka, it’s very easy to say yes sa isang project lalo pag alam mong it’s something.
“And alam naman natin na kay Kiray pa lang, it’s very new na.
“So, okey ako, okey dun sa ganung konsepto.”
Sa totoo lang, yung tipo ba na babae na katulad ni Kiray ang matataypan niyang maging future girlfriend niya?
Pamalit sa ex-gilfriend niyang si Samantha Lewis?
Totoong sagot ni Enchong, “Ayoko kasing sumagot ng showbiz answer.
“At ayoko ring sumagot na parang pangpa-write up lang.
“Hindi naman, hindi naman.
“Sabi ko kasi, it’s not just the physical or the attitude of that person, it’s the character of that person.
“It doesn’t matter how she looks like.”
Marami naman daw sa totoong buhay na odd pairs pero nagkakatuluyan.
Oo nga naman, kaya nga lalong humaba ang buhok ni Kiray sa sinabi ng kanyang leading man.
Bongga!
*****
Mother Lily tutol sa bagong MMFF policy
Hindi sang-ayon si Mother Lily Monteverde sa bagong ruling ng Metro Manila Film Festival na kailangang finished product na ang i-submit at siyang aaprubahan bilang entries sa taong ito.
Dati kasi, storyline muna at working title plus yung cast ang isinusubmit nila sa namamahala ng film fest, at kung sino ang mga na-approve ay saka sila magkukumahog na i-shoot ang mga pelikula.
Pero, meron namang ongoing na shooting at itinutuloy na lang nila ito kapag napasali sila.
Kaya, hindi nga raw siya sure kung may isu-submit siya sa taong ito o wala.
Para kasi kay Mother Lilly, maaaring indie film producers ang makakasunod sa bagong patakaran na ito.
Wala naman siyang kontra sa indie movies dahil noon naman daw ay nakagawa naman siya ng quality movies for the MMFF pero ang iba rito ay hindi kumita.
Gusto raw gawin lagi ng Regal matriarch ay isang pelikula na pangpamilya. Yung sama-sama silang manonood at matutuwa’t lalabas na nakangiti.
Yung quality movies daw ay pang-film fest din, pero para sa kanya hindi sa MMFF.
Christmas season nga raw kasi ito kaya gusto niya ay light films lang, comedy o horror na pangpamilya nga.
Coming from an industry authority herself, aba’y may point nga naman si Mother.
*****
Mga anak nina Sunshine Cruz at Cesar Montano gustong mag-showbiz
Marami ang nagulat sa tatlong anak nina Sunshine Cruz at Cesar Montano nang mag-guest ang mga ito sa Magandang Buhay kasama ang kanilang nanay.
Aba, lahat pala sina Angeline, Samantha at Francheska ay kumakanta rin na manang-mana sa Cruz’s family at kay Cesar. Sa totoo lang, may banda pala ang mga ito sa La Salle kung saan sila nag-aaral.
Bukod rito, ang tatlo pala ay puro honor students na siyang naging dahilan para i-pursue ni Sunshine ang kanyang college education sa Arellano University sa kursong AB Psychology kahit hindi siya regular student na araw-araw pumapasok.
Nang alamin naman sa tatlo kung anu-ano ang mga namana nila sa kanilang nanay, kanya-kanya silang tsika.
Kay Francheska, nakuha raw niya ang pagiging magalang, at nice sa tao. So, yung magandang attitude ito.
Si Sam naman, ang sabi’y ang kanilang long legs ang namana niya.
Sa tanong naman kung gusto nilang mag-artista, iisa ang sagot nila, kailangang matapos muna nila ang pag-aaral bago sila pumasok sa showbiz.
Pero, naging very vocal si Francheska na gusto niyang gayahin si Sunshine sa pagiging actress, si Sam naman ay gustong-gusto maging singer-songwriter, samantalang si Angeline naman na kamukhang-kamukha ni Sunshine ay walang gaanong sinabi tungkol sa pagsu-showbiz.
Nang mapag-usapan naman ang tungkol sa love life ng kanilang ina, hindi raw nila gustong hadlangan ito.
Sabi ni Sam, “We just wanted her to be happy.
“So, it’s okay with us.”
Pero, dapat daw ay yung right person na ang matagpuan ng kanilang mother-dear.
Sa totoo lang, nakakatuwang tingnan ang mag-iina na super close talaga.
Sa mga kilos nila at pananalita, hindi talaga aakalain na dumaan ang mga ito sa isang matinding pagsubok kanilang buhay-pamilya.
Kitang-kita talaga na sa kabila ng pagiging single parent ni Sunshine, napapalaki niya ng maayos ang tsikiting niya.
