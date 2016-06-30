Encantadia Sang’gres suit up for battle

As the fate of Encantadia rests in the hands of four ethereal beauties guarding the elemental gems of fire, air, water and earth, this year’s biggest television protagonists – the Sang’gres Pirena, Amihan, Alena and Danaya– have donned their warrior gear, ready to defend their realm.

After recently revealing the Francis Libiran-designed royal gowns (Sang’gre, after all, translates to “royal blood” in Enchanta, the language used in the land of Encantadia), GMA Network proudly unveiled the beautifully-designed warrior outfits for each of the main characters in the much-awaited series.

With the retelling of the well-loved series premiering soon on GMA, and worldwide through GMA’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV, fans old and new alike, are waiting with bated breath to see the fantasy world return to television.

With the release of the series’ trailer and a few sneak peeks here and there from the show’s Instagram account (@gmaencantadia) whetting viewers’ appetites, the Kingdom of Encantadia is slowly coming to life for enthusiasts around the world.

Apart from its grand production value, the show is comprised of sterling elements that make up a good show beginning with its director, Mark Reyes, who was also at the helm of Encantadia’s highly successful first production in 2005, and its creator, Suzette Doctolero, who is known for groundbreaking concepts such as the award-winning My Husband’s Lover.

Moreover, the cast is composed of homegrown talents Kylie Padilla as Amihan, keeper of the Jewel of Air; Gabbi Garcia as Alena, keeper of the Jewel of Water; Sanya Lopez as Danaya, keeper of the Jewel of Earth; and Glaiza de Castro as Pirena, keeper of the Jewel of Fire.

Among the venerable cast of Kapuso stars in the series are Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera with special roles as Raquim and Ynang Reyna Minea.

Experience the fantasy world of Encantadia 2016 soon on GMA Pinoy TV.