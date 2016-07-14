Empty ruling

We welcome the final decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) that ruled against China’s claims to right in the West Philippine Sea.

In a BBC report, seven out of 15 points brought by the Philippines were ruled by the arbitration tribunal – which is under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The five key points in the summary statement released by the Tribunal to the media, according to reports, included the following:

1. Historic rights and the “nine-dash line” – The Tribunal said there is no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources within the sea areas falling within the “nine-dash line.” It also said that although Chinese navigators and fishermen, as well as those from other countries, have historically made use of the islands in the disputed sea, there is no evidence China has historically exercised exclusive control over the waters or their resources.

2. Status of features – The Tribunal considered entitlements to maritime areas based on the features – such as reefs, rocks or islands – that they surround. Also, reefs – which have to be above water at high tide to generate a territorial sea – have been heavily modified by China’s land reclamation and construction work, and the UN convention said features are to be assessed based on their “natural condition.”

3. Lawfulness of Chinese actions – The Tribunal, having decided that some areas of the contested sea were within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, found that China had violated the Philippines’ sovereign rights there by interfering with fishing and oil exploration, constructing artificial islands and failing to prevent Chinese fishermen from fishing there.

4. Harm to marine environment – The Tribunal said China has “caused severe harm” to coral reefs and violated its obligation to preserve and protect fragile ecosystems and the Chinese authorities are aware that Chinese fishermen have harvested endangered sea turtles, corals and giant clams “on a substantial scale” and have not fulfilled their obligations to stop this.

5. Aggravation of dispute – The Tribunal said that China’s land reclamation and construction of artificial islands is “incompatible with the obligations on a state during dispute resolution proceedings,” in light of its inflicting “irreparable harm to the marine environment,” building a large artificial island in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and destroying evidence of the natural condition of features that were key to the dispute.

China, being one of the UN-member countries that signed the UNCLOS, should respect the Tribunal ruling to maintain the rule of law.

Instead of flaring up the tension, the decision should put to rest the pressures between the Philippines and China, and other countries in Southeast Asia that have been affected by the latter’s assertive territorial claims and land reclamation efforts.

But the big question now is that how will the ruling help the Philippine government claim what is due to it? This is after analysts said that the decision, though legally binding, lacks any mechanism to enforce its rulings.

In a washingtonpost.com report, it said China is not alone in rejecting the Tribunal’s decision.

No permanent member of the U.N. Security Council has ever complied with a ruling by the PCA on the Law of the Sea, the report said quoting Graham Allison, director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

“In fact, none of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council have ever accepted any international court’s ruling when (in their view) it infringed on their sovereignty or national security interests,” Allison wrote in The Diplomat as quoted by the report.

Allison gave the United States as an example which has never ratified UNCLOS, and rejected a 1986 verdict at the International Court of Justice ordering it to pay reparations to Nicaragua for mining its harbors.

It is funny that the U.S. is one of the countries that urged China to accept the Tribunal’s ruling by saying it is final and legally binding.