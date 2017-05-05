Employees hailed at THMS’ 9th anniversary

DUBAI – Healthcare management group The Health Medical Services (THMS) recently celebrated its ninth year of existence at Ayla Hotel in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. As part of the celebration, the company hailed its excellent employees who excelled in their respective jobs.

Specializing in the sale of medical equipment, and developing and managing of healthcare facilities and projects, the group is known for catering internationally recognized quality and efficient healthcare systems.

As the year went by, the company has been growing as well.

Chairman of THMS Dr. Ahmed Al Hajji said in his speech that treating each employee as a family member is best way to succeed.

In 2008 to 2012, the time when they were just starting, they only had roughly 20 employees. Due to its proper management, the number drastically increased up to close to 280 before the 2016 year ended. To this date, the group has already have more or less 350 employees.

With these numbers, close to 80 percent are Filipinos.

According to Dr. Mamoun Theyabat, the general manager, through the years they have battled different ‘unexpected circumstances’ together and they worked hand-in-hand to succeed and beat these challenges.

The anniversary celebration also marked the announcement of the company’s recent international accreditation received from the US-based Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

To recognize the efforts of its loyal and dedicated employees, the company held a ceremony to honor them, especially those who exerted much effort to bring THMS to where it is now.

Six nurses who worked with ACHC accreditation were recognized by the THMS. These nurses are Ali Odibat (Nursing and Training Manager), Noel Suaverde, Katrine Joyce, Joy Villoso, Vida Ramirez, and Manie Arli.

Excellency certificates were given to Rose Ann, Karen Alog, Santiago Vasques, Ted Hansel, and Anna Pauline.

Another set of certificates was also given to Arlyn Ruado, Alicia Mamac, Maria Amalia, Maridel Berja, Catherene Monoza, and Rochelle Operio for working as nurses for more than 15 years.

Nurses who re-contracted for the third time were also recognized by the company. Vanessa Mae, Bridget Manaloto, Opalyn Espiritu, Teresita Manzano, and Shirly Alilis have received their tokens at this category.

The Nurse of the Month (April) award was given to Sherina Tinay, while the Nurse of the Year (2016-2017) award went to Arlyn Ruado.

“I am extremely honored to receive such an important award and unexpected one. I thank my company, most especially my superiors and all the staff. Nursing is a devotion. Giving care with empathy is what our patients need for their precious lives in our hands. THMS nurses view nursing not as a job or a task but as a service to others to ensure the patient has the best quality of life possible,” Ruado said.

Joyce, one of the nurses who worked for ACHC accreditation, meanwhile, said that she is privileged to work with THMS-Cleveland and thankful for recognizing her efforts.

“With such admirable nomination I am more than inspired to work harder, smarter and more courageous to bring myself and the people around me to a more promising future,” she added.

Odibat, for his part, is very proud to work in THMS as there is a unique experience where one can find support from higher management and colleagues as well.

“We are moving forward with our improvement plans.

“This year, we had our accreditation with ACHC. We will continue moving on our excellency road to give better service to population of Al Ain and the whole beloved country, UAE,” he said.

Various activities were also done including song and dance presentations, raffle draws, and many games.

The company’s vision is to build the largest and most trusted home care company in the UAE.