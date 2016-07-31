Emirates ID holders can now use e-gates at Dubai airport

DUBAI – UAE residents arriving at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3 can now pass through the electronic gates using their Emirates ID.

According to a gulfnews.com report, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced Sunday, July 24, that it has completed the activation of e-gate service through the use of the Emirates ID.

The service requires no prior registration, the report added.

Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, GDFRA Deputy Director-General, was quoted as saying in the report that the latest service would benefit all residents and citizens who already have Emirates ID card.

“The new project has been implemented in cooperation with the Emirates Identity Authority to further improve our services and ensure a pleasant and smooth experience for all passengers,” he added.

He also shared that there are no other requirements or fees needed to pass through the e-gates, it only requires a valid Emirates ID.

According to Assistant of the Director-General for Airport Affairs at the GDFRA, Lt. Colonel Talal Shanqeeti, the activation of the said project was important as it enables smooth entry and exit of passengers holding an Emirates ID.

The e-gate system reads passport information and captures biometric data, including facial recognition in 12 to 14 seconds.