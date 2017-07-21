Emirates, flydubai band together

DUBAI – Two Dubai-based flight carriers have partnered to further offer their customers a wider variety of travel options. Emirates and flydubai have joined forces to help each other leverage their services to their customers.

Managed independently, both airlines will be collaborating with coordinated schedules allowing flydubai customers seamless connectivity to Emirates’ worldwide destinations which spans across six continents.

“This is an exciting and significant development for Emirates, flydubai, and Dubai aviation. Both airlines have grown independently and successfully over the years, and this new partnership will unlock the immense value that the complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers, each airline, and to Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai, said.

Currently named as one of the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, the Dubai International Airport which is home to Emirates will now be able to expand their flight networks regionally through flydubai.

The airline, flydubai, which has an extensive flight network in the Middle East will allow international passengers from Emirates to fly smoothly towards their final destination seamlessly.

By 2022, the Emirates and flydubai are expected to reach a combined 240 destinations and serving a total fleet of 380 aircraft.

The partnership will be rolling out in the coming months with the first enhanced code-sharing arrangements starting in the last quarter of 2017.