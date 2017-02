DUBAI – The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be open on Friday, March 3 for special consular services.

The embassy will start to operate from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. It will process passport renewal (per appointment schedule), notarization/authentication processing, and civil registration.

According to a release, passport processing shall be strictly by appointment only.

The Philippine Embassy is located at W-48, Street No. 8, Secto 4 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi.