Ellen Adarna confirms break up with Baste

DUBAI – Filipina sexy actress Ellen Adarna on Monday, January 23, revealed that she and presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte are now over.

In an Instagram comment by Adarna, she said: “Hindi na po kami. 2016 pa po yon. Bagong taon na. At para manahimik na tayong lahat.”

The admittance came after an Instagram user, @gorgeously09, posted a question for the actress online about the status of her relationship with the youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The netizen, who’s obviously rooting for Adarna and Duterte, asked the actress why she no longer posts photos with her rumored boyfriend.

Around November last year, the time when their kissing photo made the rounds on social media, the two were rumored to be dating.

In a January 22 post, Adarna posted a photo with fellow Kapamilya stars Arci Munoz and Bela Padilla.

The caption read: “Camp. . . saya!!! Finally nagsama din tao. Hahahahaha. #singlesnight #stripperheels #anongganap #bahalanasibatman Hahahahahha present si @danitapaner pero di naka abot sa picture hahahaha #malaya tayo.”

She coined the Camp Saya, a reference to her and Padilla’s movie Camp Sawi.

Last January 6, Munoz revealed that she and boyfriend Badi del Rosario were no longer together, while Padilla on January 19, revealed that she and longtime boyfriend Neil Arce had separated already.

Last December, Adarna described Duterte at ‘Tonight with Boy Abunda’ as “very caring, mabait, and sweet and very down to earth.”

Twitter user Q bearing @pyke_u said: “Bulag na si Ellen Adarna ug Ellen Adarna ug Baste Duterte. FYI, dugay nami ni Ellen.” (Ellen Adarna and Baste Duterte are separated now. They have been for a long time already for your information.)

Maree Secuya (@liilooree) was shocked by the news and asked “so naging si Baste pala talaga and Ellen?”

Are they still together?

As of this writing, the actress uploaded a photo with Duterte.

Baste, for his part, also uploaded the same image. It is his first photo with the Filipina actress posted on his personal account.

By: Ryan Namia