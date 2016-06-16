Elite police troops to replace jail guards in NBP

DUBAI — Incoming Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday, June 14, said elite personnel of the Philippine National Police’s Special Action Force (SAF) will soon replace jail guards at the New Bilibid Prisons in a bid to end supposed corrupt practices of prison guards and employees from the Bureau of Corrections that has enabled illegal drug trade inside to continue.

In an interview over dzMM, Aguirre said incoming PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa has promised to provide 1,000 SAF troopers to temporarily function as jail guards while the relieved guards undergo “retraining” and “re-education.”

Aguirre said this step will be taken as illegal items and activities, including illegal drugs trade, remain rampant inside the NBP despite regular raids by in prison cells.

“Sa mga nakaraang mga administrasyon dya’n, nalaman nating hindi ma-correct correct yung mga aspect ng corruption sa loob sapagkat kahit paulit-ulit ang raid dyan, ay ganon pa din. Pagkatapos ng galugad, isang linggo makakakuha na naman ng mga drugs, pera, cellphone, mga laptop pati ng mga kontrabando,” he said.

“Dahil po dyan, ang tingin namin . . . gawa nga nung lingo-lingo ang pag galugad . . . meron pa ding cellphone, yan ang ginagamit nila sa pag-transact ng droga, ay kaya ang tingin namin dyan, tainted na talaga itong mga guards at iba pang empleyado ng Bucor kaya balak namin na gamitin ang SAF,” Aguirre added.

According to Aguirre, information from his sources say that 75 percent of illegal drugs transactions in the Philippines takes place inside NBP. Transactions, he said, are being done with the use of cellphones.

“Pagka yang mga drugs natin dyan ini-import mula sa China, yung iba naman ginagawa sa mga ships tapos binibenta yan sa mga Chinese drug lords sa pamamagitan ng cellphone at yan naman binibenta sa mga Filipino drug lords na sya namang nagpapakalat at nagbebenta sa mga drug lords sa labas ng bilangguan,” he said.

Signal jammers

During the interview, Aguirre also shared plans to procure P10 million worth of signal jammers. But since the process takes time, he said those who support incoming president Rodrigo Duterte can give donations.

“Ako po ay nananawagan, kung mayroong gustong mag-donate ng P10 million worth ng jammer, yung hindi nakapag-donate sa eleksyon ni President Duterte, ngayon nila gawin,” he said.