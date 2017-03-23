Electronic devices banned on Middle East-US flights

DUBAI – Starting Tuesday, March 21, devices larger than mobile phones will be banned from carry-on luggage on US flights from eight mainly Middle Eastern and North African countries.

A bbc.com report quoted a US government official as saying that the move would affect nine airlines operating out of 10 airports.

This includes all large electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players and electronic games, except mobile phones.

The report noted that medical devices will also be exempted from the ban.

The ban was revealed on Monday, March 20, in a statement from Royal Jordanian Airlines and the official news agency of Saudi Arabia.

As of this writing, US officials are not allowed to disclose the reason of the ban.

An official from the US, meanwhile, told Associated Press news agency that the ban will apply to nonstop flights to the US from 10 international airports serving the cities of Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The official said that the ban is indefinite.