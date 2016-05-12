Elections result gaining, losing friends in showbiz

Now that the election is over and that Philippines soon will have its new leaders, a lot are also expecting that everything will go back to normal.

For the so many people and even among the showbiz celebrities who had to voice out their sentiments that resulted to both gaining and losing friends, “sana naman walang naging personalan,” these people said in their respective social media accounts.

Among those who openly campaigned for Digong Duterte, who is now leading in the early and unofficial count, included the couple Maricar Reyes and Richard Poon, Aiza Seguerra and Liza Diño, Arnel Ignacio, Jan Nieto, Mocha Uson, Vivian Velez, Cesar Montano, Robin Padilla and wife Mariel Rodriguez, and several more others.

Seen during the last stretch of campaigning were Sharon Cuneta for husband Kiko Pangilinan, KathNiel for Mar Roxas and company, Heart Evangelista for husband Chiz Escudero, Coco Martin for Grace Poe, and a lot more.

*****

Sharon Cuneta ayaw tawaging ‘replacement’ ni Sarah Geronimo sa ‘The Voice Kids’

Speaking of mega star Sharon Cuneta, maraming mga kapwa-Sharonian namin ang natuwa sa pagkakapili dito para maging bagong Coach sa the Voice Kids.

Take note, ayaw ni mega na tawagin siyang replacement lang ni Sarah Geronimo dahil nag-resign nga si Sarah at nabakante ang post and she filled in. “Hindi niya pinalitan si Sarah,” said her supporters.

Wala namang kuwestyun na ihilera siya kina Lea Salonga at Bamboo. Pero may mga concern ang ilang observers lalo na sa weight issue ni mega na baka raw hindi nito ma-kering umikot ng wagas everytime na may gusto itong ikutan na child contender.

For this, Sharon has this to say: “Hindi pa siguro nila ako nakitang nag-lost ng 37 pounds. Siguro naman ay kakayanin ako ng uupuan ko.”

Mas curious kami sa usaping madaling bumigay at maawa si Shawie sa mga bagets na very talented kaya’t tiyak naming bonggang addition siya sa show.

“Totoo naman malambot ang puso ko at madaling maawa, pero igagarantiya ko sa inyo na naka-batay pa rin sa panuntunan ng show ang gagawin kong pagpili o pagkampi,” hirit pa nito.

*****

Marlo Mortel magiging bahagi ng ‘We Love OPM’

Marlo Mortel was with us in Bicol last time, along with Bela Padilla and some stand up comedians.

Marlo told us that he will soon be a part of the show called We Love OPM, a take-off from the just concluded I Love OPM that featured foreign-contestants singing the Original Pilipino Music.

“Iba po kasi tatluhan kami at trio talaga ang peg ng mga kakantahin naming music ng mga local icons natin. Ganun pa rin po ang sistema. May mga mag-ja-judge, at boboto ang mga tao,” said Marlo, whose groupmates are Marion Aunor and Ezra.

Nakapag-tape na raw sila ng unang episode nila featuring Martin Nievera’s songs and him as mentor-judge.

Bale six groups daw sila with three members each, and among the names he mentoned were Jovit Baldivino-Bugoy Drilon and Daddy Dominador; Markki Stroemm, and several newbies na pinili ng production to compete.

Tatakbo raw ng eight weeks ang show as per our dear friend Mercee Gonzales na siyang Business Unit Head, at may nakalaan ding premyo sa mga kalahok kung saan ang mas malaking bahagi ay sa napili nilang charity ipagkakaloob.

Ngayong Mayo din ito magsisimula sa ABS-CBN on Saturdays and Sundays.

*****

DLSU Lady Spikers humataw sa ASAP

Tuwang-tuwa naman ang De La Salle community nang maging performers ang champion team ng Lady Spikers sa ASAP.

Talagang ikinatuwa ng marami ang pagsasayaw na ginawa ng mga star volleybelles na sina Mika Reyes, Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Victonara Galang, and Kim Fajardo, among others, kasama sina Maja Salvador at Enrique Gil.

Hindi kami magugulat kung ang ilan man sa kanila ay subukin ang showbz dahil bukod sa magaganda sila at matatangkad, hindi sila mahiyain at mukhang game sila sa saya ng showbiz.