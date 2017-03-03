Elderly get free services at Sharjah clinics

Ryan Thomas Namia
Mid-adult Caucasian male holding a x-ray.

DUBAI – Since Sharjah Municipality is striving to meet the needs of their older residents and people with special needs, as it made a series of measures for their welfare including exemption from paying the fee at municipality clinics in Sharjah.

The move also embraces the exemption of elderly and people with special needs from waiting in long queues at the clinics, free entry to parks and membership cards for wheelchair service.

The goal of the initiative is to prepare the Emirate to be part of the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Countries (GNAFCC), according to a khaleejtimes.com report.

According to Sheikh Rasha Al Qasimi, director of health and central laboratory of Sharjah Municipality, the civic body offers these services to the beneficiaries to help them have the access to services quickly without waiting in line.

If the elderly and special needs person approaches a staff member in any municipality clinic in Sharjah, they will get a membership card for a wheelchair.

This unique initiative was taken based on instructions from Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

