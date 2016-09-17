Eidul Adha

Narrated Jabir bin Abdullah, may Allah be pleased with both: “I have prayed with the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him [pbuh] (the prayer of) Eid al-Adha (Sacrificial Festival). When he returned (home), he brought a ram and he slaughtered it saying: In the name of Allah, Allahu Akbar, O Lord, this is on my behalf and on behalf of anyone from my people who did not offer a sacrificial”.

[Reporter: Imam Ahmad Rank: Authentic]

The consensus of Muslim scholars is that offering a sacrificial animal (lamb, goat, cow or camel) on the Grand Eid was the tradition of Prophet Muhammad [pbuh] and his companions, may Allah be pleased with them all. However, the scholars have differed in their perspectives over the issue ‘Is it mandatory or is it simply a regular tradition’.

The overwhelming majority of the scholars, such as Malik, Ahmad and al-Shafi’ie (may Allah encompass them with His Mercy) are of the opinion that it is a regular and a persistent tradition (Sunnah). They have based their ruling on the Hadith narrated by the Mother of the Believers Um Salamah, may Allah be pleased with her saying: “If the (initial) ten (days of Zul-Hijjah) are in, and if any of you desires to offer a sacrificial, let him refrain from having a haircut or clipping his nails”. Imam al-Shafi’ie commented on this Hadith saying: his words [pbuh] “if any of you desires” is an evident that the sacrificial offer is not mandatory. That is to say optional. If someone has not the means this year to offer a sacrificial lamb, it is not mandatory.

For those who do, it is the (Sunnah) that the sacrificial is get divided into three equal parts: a part for eating, a part for gifting, and a part for a charity (give away).

There are plenty of other traditions (Sunan) the Muslims preserve and maintain such as:

• To bath and wear the best clothes available for the mass or congregational prayer.

• Men, women and children are all encouraged to attend the Eid prayer, even for those with the monthly cycle to simply witness it.

• To put/wear a perfume or acceptable fragrance (men only)

• Praising Allah loudly from the time leaving home until the Prayer starts.

• Use of a different route on the way back.

• Have something to eat post the Eid Prayer.

• Visit relatives and friends.

• It is nice to exchange gifts among friends & family, and to give the children and servants gifts in cash or in kind.

Narrated Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Messenger [pbuh] said: “(Give) Gift one another, (you will) love one another”

[Reporter: Abu Ya’la Rank: Good]

Eid, is a season of joy, celebration and exchange of gifts, love and affection. It is time for any fellow brother who is having an ill-feeling toward a fellow brother to put it behind and start together a fresh new page. May Allah protect us all and those whom we love and care about, Amen.