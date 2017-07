Eid Al-Fitr is on June 25

Eid holiday starts on Sunday

DUBAI – The first day of the Shawwal month is on Sunday, June 25, according to the Saudi moon sighting committee.

The announcement came on Saturday after the sighting of the moon was confirmed by the experts.

Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month after the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims all over the world fast during the holy month.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ramadan started on May 26 this year.

The UAE government has announced earlier that private sectors will get a two-day holiday while public sectors will be getting a week off.

This would officially mean that Eid holiday starts on Sunday, June 25.

Eid Mubarak everyone!