Eduardo Ninalada Jr.

Ed Ibañez
Age: 29

Height: 5’6”

Current Location: Abu Dhabi

Philippine Hometown: Santa Barbara, Iloilo

Hobbies:  Basketball and billiards

Job: Office Assistant

Company: Mubadala Petroleum

Affiliations: United Filipino Overseas Sports Association (UFOSA), HOOPS Basketball, Above the Ream Basketball, The Filipino Achievers Organization, KICKS Basketball, Horizon Basketball League

Meet our Branded Pinoy of the week, Eduardo, a basketball-loving guy from Iloilo who believes that hard-earned money must be given its value while working abroad. For him, what is important is not the brand of what you are wearing but it’s the good impression and comfort a certain product could give.

What’s inside your bag?

I use a huge backpack going to work that houses my stuff that includes my favorite perfume, facial turmeric soap, face towel, rubbing alcohol and a mobile charger. However, during weekdays, I carry a big sling bag enough to place my shoes, towel, lots of basketball jerseys and other important things for basketball games.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

I am an iPhone fan. I like everything about it, right now I am using iPhone 7, and I always take selfie and videos every day and during basketball matches. I also have a laptop with me, which is an essential partner for iPhone and the most useful tools to communicate with my family.

What’s inside your closet?

Inside my small closet are my clothes, my uniforms for work, a small jewelry box for my earrings and basketball jerseys.

What is your style of clothing?

Most of the time, I wear sporty clothes, so definitely I love to wear sports attire and apart from that, I am very comfortable with myself when I wear my jerseys.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

I am a sporty man, and almost all of my clothes, slippers and shoes are from Nike, Adidas and Under Armor. The best thing about these brands – they always produce high quality products with good, unique designs. I have some items which I bought years back and I am still currently enjoy using it.

What is your favorite perfume?

My favorite perfume is Lacoste, I like their scents, almost all are refreshing and that would last for many hours. To be specific, I like the Red Lacoste with green apple as the top note, the pine tree as a middle note and the bases are patchouli and vetiver. Many people always asked me what brand of perfume I am always wearing.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

For me it’s Nike who could always answer the needs of my sports attire and accessories, since I love playing basketball I also love collecting my favorite NBA player’s shoes. The comfort and the perfect design of their shoes really tempt me to buy especially the new models.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I have a sensitive skin, prone to rashes and pimples and I find that using turmeric and Kojic acid soap for my skin is very helpful. Since I tried these products, they help me lessen my skin problems.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you? 

Branded Pinoy brings out the best in every Filipino OFW being featured which I am proud to be part of it. It shows how they live their lives, showing both the readers and the person featured of the differences as well as the similarities in each questions. Showing and proving that material things either branded or not affect each personality, character and attitude.  How unique one person is, how they define happiness and how they live their lives abroad. Each person has their own story to tell and I’m glad that Branded Pinoy has ears to those who loves to listen to it.

