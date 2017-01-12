EDI launches its E-lecture service

For the greater convenience of students, Emirates Driving Institute is pleased to launch its e-lectures (online lecture) service.

Emirates Driving Institute, the largest and most successful driving institute in Dubai and the Middle East, has initiated the move to make it more convenient for their students.

Currently only lectures 1 and 2 are available in English for students who registered for a LMV (car) course. Soon lectures in other languages will also be introduced. Each online lecture consists of videos, quizzes and the facility to ask questions.

Students can take the e-lectures via the EDI website, www.edi.com, by keying in their registration details.

The e-learning facility (online lectures) is an addition to EDI’s current facility and services for attending lectures in person. EDI will still continue to offer complete lectures at their three main testing and training centers at Al Qusais, Port Rashid and Al Quoz. Attending it online or in person depends upon the student’s convenience and time. The student can opt for either of the two options.

EDI provides driving license training courses using its fleet of over 1000 vehicles in different vehicle categories like Car, Heavy Bus, Light Bus, Heavy Truck, Shovel, Forklift and Motor Cycles. Around 500,000 students have acquired their UAE driving license from EDI since its inception. EDI has over 1000 qualified male and female Instructors of various nationalities who can instruct their students in their native language making it easier for them to learn their lessons.