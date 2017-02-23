EDI bags RTA’s Best Service Provider Award – 2016 for the second consecutive year

Emirates Driving Institute (EDI), the UAE’s largest and most successful driving institute, bagged the ‘Best Service Provider- 2016’ award by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in the driving schools sector.

EDI has bagged this prestigious award for the second consecutive year. The award is an analytic of EDI’s persistent endeavors to push customer satisfaction rating to the maximum standards.

The ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ was presented to EDI by Ahmad Hashim Behroozian, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency at an award ceremony held last week.

RTA has honored its service providers with a view to boost the communication and cooperation between stakeholders, and encouraging them to achieve the best results in maintaining safety, imparting quality training, and supporting the strategic goals of the RTA.

Speaking on this achievement, Amer Ahmed Belhasa, Managing Director, Emirates Driving Institute said: “To get this prestigious award for the second time is indeed a matter of great pride for us. As EDI completes its 25 years of driving excellence, this award is a strong reiteration of our commitment to creating safer drivers by providing services of highest international standard. It is also a reward for all our staff members who have successfully contributed over the years to create brand ‘EDI’. This award inspires us to further strengthen our reputation as the leading learner and driver training organization in the Middle East.”