Economic abuse under the VAWC Law

Atty. Barney, my employer has not paid us any salary for the past 3 months. Because of this, I have not sent any money to my family in the Philippines since January. My father-in-law threatened to file a case against me under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (VAWC Law) if I will continue to withhold giving financial support to my wife and children. Can a case be filed against me even if I have a valid reason for not giving financial support? – Gabriel

Under Article 194 of the Family Code, support comprises everything indispensable for sustenance, dwelling, clothing, medical attendance, education and transportation, in keeping with the financial capacity of the family. The amount of support shall be in proportion to the resources or means of the father and to the necessities of the child.

A case under the VAWC Law may be filed against you upon the withholding of financial support to your wife and children. This is because under the VAWC Law, the act of withholding of financial support or the deprivation of financial resources committed against a woman who is his wife and their child, whether legitimate or illegitimate, is considered as a form of economic abuse.

As you mentioned, you have not been sending any money to your family since January this year. Your father-in-law may have construed this as a form of economic abuse against your wife and children that is why he threatened to file a case against you. However, the amount of support that you are legally obliged to give should always be proportional to your means. Since you have not been receiving any salary for the past 3 months, it is clear that you currently do not have any means to give financial support to your family. As such, to avoid any misunderstanding and future legal problems, it would be best to talk to your father-in-law and explain to him your current financial situation.

Drunk driving in the UAE

Atty. Barney, my brother is a holder of a UAE alcohol license. We celebrated the birthday of our sister at one of the hotels in Jumeirah by eating and drinking wine. My brother was driving us back home when a van suddenly bumped the backside of our car. While my brother was narrating the story to the police officer, the police officer suddenly asked him if he consumed alcohol. My brother admitted to drinking a few glasses of wine and showed his alcohol license to the police. However, the police brought him to the police station where his blood alcohol consumption (BAC) was taken. After seeing the BAC result, he was thereafter arrested and detained. Can the police detain my brother even if he has a valid alcohol license? – Karl

A valid alcohol license grants the holder the right to drink and consume alcohol in his private home, as well as transport alcohol using his private vehicle. A valid alcohol license, however, does not grant the holder the permission to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

Pursuant to Article 59 of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 or the UAE Federal Traffic Law, any person found to be driving even with the smallest amount of alcohol in their system can be arrested or detained by the police. As such, the police was acting within his authority when he arrested and detained your brother for driving under the influence of alcohol regardless of his possession of a valid alcohol license.