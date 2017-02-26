Eat, play and enjoy this Dubai Food Festival at BurJuman

BurJuman is the place for families this Dubai Food Festival. From 20th February to 19th March, visitors can make the most of Dubai’s family friendly venue, with special offers from the region’s leading family entertainment center, Magic Planet and more than 20 participating BurJuman food outlets.

Shoppers looking to take a well-earned break from a day’s shopping at one of BurJuman’s participating restaurants will be rewarded with their own Magic Planet gift card, as the gaming venue is set to give away 15,000 gift cards over the food-filled month. Loaded with two complementary rides, guests can enjoy a rewarding adventure at Magic Planet this Dubai Food Festival.

The celebrations don’t stop there! Be one of the first lucky 1,000 visitors to spend AED 100 at Magic Planet during the Festival, and receive a discount voucher booklet with offers from more than 20 food outlets at BurJuman. From American style fast food favourites, including Burger King, McDonald’s and Pizza Hut to café style dining and Shakespeare & Co., southern style chicken from Texas Chicken to flavors from the Far East at Noodle House, the booklet has something to suit every taste.

If that’s not enough to keep you entertained this Dubai Food Festival, come to BurJuman and be delighted by the musical stylings of the Chef’s Orchestra. Performing on 23rd and 24th February and 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th March at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm, this one of a kind band is sure to get you in the spirit of the festival.

“For some of us, happiness is spending time with family; while for others, it is sharing a good meal with those closest to you,” said a BurJuman spokesperson. “At BurJuman this Dubai Food Festival, visitors are given the opportunity to do both at Magic Planet and in our range of culinary favorites. So, come down and make the most of your family time this Dubai Food Festival at BurJuman.”

For full details on participating food outlets visit burjuman.com. Vouchers are valid until 20th May 2017.