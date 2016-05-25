Eat Bulaga: Vic Sotto doesn’t have FB page, account

DUBAI — Noontime show “Eat Bulaga” warned the public on Monday, May 16, against a Facebook page using the name of host/actor Vic Sotto.
In a Facebook post, Eat Bulaga attached a screengrab of the Vic Sotto page, which asks Facebook users to like the page, and indicate their full name and address, for a chance to win gifts as part of Eat Bulaga’s “Sugod Bahay.”
According to Eat Bulaga, Sotto, popularly known as “Bossing,” doesn’t have a Facebook page or a personal account.
“Huwag pong magpapaloko. Wala pong Facebook page or account si Bossing,” Eat Bulaga said, noting that all their promotions will be posted only on their official Facebook page.
The screengrab of the post on the Vic Sotto page showed that it has been “liked” by over 38,000 users, and has garnered 18,000 comments.
Sugod Bahay is a popular segment of Eat Bulaga where its hosts go to different locations all over the country, and picks one person who will be visited in his/her house.
In the visit, the person chosen is awarded cash and gift items.
wxk5Ys Loving the info on this web site , you have done great job on the posts.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Oh! Wow its truly a comical and jockey YouTube video posted here. thanks for sharing it.
Hrmm which was strange, my personal remark bought eaten. Anyhow I need to to mention that it’s wonderful to recognise of which other people also described this when i had trouble picking out the same details in other places. I thought this was the first area which said the answer. Thank you.
You are so interesting! I don’t suppose I have read anything like this before. So wonderful to find someone with a few genuine thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is something that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!
This is really fascinating, You’re an overly skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to searching for more of your wonderful post.Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks
Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
My wife and i got absolutely peaceful that Louis could conclude his investigation through your precious recommendations he grabbed out of the site. It is now and again perplexing to simply continually be giving freely tips and tricks which usually the rest could have been making money from. We really take into account we need the blog owner to thank for this. The explanations you’ve made, the easy web site navigation, the relationships you can help to create it’s got most impressive, and it’s really leading our son and us consider that the idea is brilliant, and that is exceedingly important. Many thanks for all!
A majority of these machines are designed for home use so that they will take not take up much space while being stored. With proper use and upkeep, there is not any reason not to believe F5914-900 can’t work for you for a very long time. It is a rare event when a product does more than you bargain for, and this is one of those times.
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such great information being shared freely out there.
Wiz Khalifa and Nicki Minaj In 2012, She released her 1st single, Fame”.|We watched intensely in the mirror to see whether or not we could imitate Diamond’s impressive twerking approach, then looked at each and every
apply for loan online
<a href="[Link deleted]online
payday loans online ohio
<a href=[Link deleted]advance
cash advance companies
online payday loan direct lenders
<a href="[Link deleted]for people with poor credit
cash advance taylor mi
<a href=[Link deleted]loans lenders
loans with cosigner
quiero comprar viagra generico
<a href="[Link deleted]100mg
order generic viagra us
<a href=[Link deleted]viagra 100mg
viagra generika sildenafil citrat 100mg
fast payday loans online
<a href="[Link deleted]for bad credit
payday loans with no upfront fees
<a href=[Link deleted]for bad credit
small unsecured loans
w0Bus3 There is obviously a bunch to identify about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.
cheap viagra canada online
<a href="[Link deleted]pills for men
viagra online buy
<a href=[Link deleted]men
can you buy viagra in dubai
with hackers and I am looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Appreciate you sharing, great article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Great.
I think this is a real great article. Awesome.
pretty practical stuff, overall I think this is worth a bookmark, thanks
cialis forum where to buy
<a href="[Link deleted]cialis 20 mg
cheapest generic cialis uk
<a href=[Link deleted]20mg price
buy cheap generic cialis
wohh precisely what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
buy levitra perth
<a href="[Link deleted]
buy levitra germany
<a href=[Link deleted]coupon
buy levitra 20 mg online
Just wanna admit that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Merely wanna state that this really is really helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
When some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Many thanks an additional superb write-up. The site else might anyone obtain that types of facts in such an easy way of writing? I get a display in the future, and I am within the hunt for like info.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most individuals will agree with your site.
This is one awesome article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
pretty useful stuff, overall I believe this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
Simply wanna admit that this is invaluable , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
how to apply for loans
<a href="[Link deleted]online
unsecured personal loan
<a href=[Link deleted]loans no credit check
payday loans pittsburgh pa
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
I visit every day a few sites and information sites to read articles or reviews, however this webpage provides feature based writing.
“I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.”
Just desire to say your article is as surprising.
You made some first rate points there. I looked on the web for the difficulty and found most people will go along with with your website.
time we grabbed a W without a key Injury. That will be a huge blow for the