Eat Bulaga: Vic Sotto doesn’t have FB page, account

DUBAI — Noontime show “Eat Bulaga” warned the public on Monday, May 16, against a Facebook page using the name of host/actor Vic Sotto.

In a Facebook post, Eat Bulaga attached a screengrab of the Vic Sotto page, which asks Facebook users to like the page, and indicate their full name and address, for a chance to win gifts as part of Eat Bulaga’s “Sugod Bahay.”

According to Eat Bulaga, Sotto, popularly known as “Bossing,” doesn’t have a Facebook page or a personal account.

“Huwag pong magpapaloko. Wala pong Facebook page or account si Bossing,” Eat Bulaga said, noting that all their promotions will be posted only on their official Facebook page.

The screengrab of the post on the Vic Sotto page showed that it has been “liked” by over 38,000 users, and has garnered 18,000 comments.

Sugod Bahay is a popular segment of Eat Bulaga where its hosts go to different locations all over the country, and picks one person who will be visited in his/her house.

In the visit, the person chosen is awarded cash and gift items.