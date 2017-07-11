Earthquake shakes Leyte

DUBAI – An earthquake jolted Leyte, Philippines on Thursday, July 6.

Measuring at magnitude 6.5, the quake’s epicenter is said to be eight kilometers southwest of Jaro, Leyte.

The tremors were also felt in Tacloban City, the capital of Leyte, and in the neighboring island, Cebu.

Aftershocks are expected to occur following the earthquake.

“The epicenter was in the mountainous area of Jaro, but the geothermal power plant was there, so we have no power,” Governor Leopoldo Dominic Petilla was quoted as saying in ABS-CBN News Channel Twitter account.

No casualties have been reported as of this writing but ongoing rescues to those who were trapped in collapsed structures are taking place.

“We have relocated residents who live in the mountainous areas of Jaro,” he added.