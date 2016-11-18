EAD warns public vs. taking eggs, destroying nests of birds in UAE

DUBAI – The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Thursday, November 10, warned the general public against taking eggs from and destroying nests of Socotra cormorants and terns.

Salem Javed, acting director of the land biodiversity sector at the EAD, was quoted as saying in a thenational.ae report that offenders are liable to legal actions.

It added in the report that a number of people have been approaching the nests of Socotra cormorants and terns, triggering the birds to fly away and leave their eggs exposed to sunlight, which damages the eggs.

Citing Article 12 of Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, whoever hunts, kill, catches or destroys the nests or eggs of land and marine birds can face imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between AED 2,000 and AED 20,000.

Meanwhile, Javed encouraged the public to report any incident related to this by calling 800 555.