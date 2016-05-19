Duterte’s war on drugs

Henry Omaga-Diaz
Omaga-Diaz ReportingOPINION
Omaga Diaz reportingPresumptive president-elect Rodrigo Duterte wants death penalty reimposed as a major tool in his campaign against criminality, especially the war against illegal drugs.

As we all know, Duterte promised to eliminate crime in three to six months of his presidency.

“I need it to combat crime and deter it,” he said in a news conference in Davao City.

The death penalty has been in the Philippine justice system since the Spanish times until the martial law years, then abolished by the 1987 Constitution, then restored by the Congress during the presidency of Fidel V. Ramos, and again suspended by President Joseph Estrada, then later by the Congress.

Remember when, at the onset of martial law, Marcos executed Lim Seng, said to be a big drug lord at that time, that sent a stern message to everybody that his military rule come with a purpose that is for the common good.

But throughout his regime illegal drugs persisted, and it made many Marcos generals very rich.

Aside from the death penalty, presumptive president-elect Duterte also plans to create local militias that will undergo a basic reserved officer training to go after drug pushers in local barangays.

He prefers former soldiers who already have basic knowledge on how to handle firearms.

They will be put under the supervision of Barangay Captains who, in turn, should report to the local precinct commanders.

This means arming a certain segment of civilians to pursue another group of civilians, the only difference is the other has a nobler intention of eliminating an evil, and the other, preserving an income. Whatever the objective, violence is bound to erupt.

But what if the local police commander is on the take, as what has been happening in so many local barangays?

It is like arming a group for the purpose of eliminating drugs then putting them under the authority of somebody who, himself, is into drugs, or drug recycling.

But Duterte seems to be focused on this, saying, “I am angry at drug lords who are not addict. Those who destroyed the lives of my people will be killed. Those who destroyed the lives of my children will be destroyed. Those who would kill my country will be killed. No middle ground, no apology.”

Who can argue with that?

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 95 percent of our barangays are now infiltrated with drugs.

The very core of our society is influenced by drugs.

It endangers the lives of our children, our family.

But where are the drug lords?

They are already incarcerated, and yet are able to continue and even expand their operations to the point that the market is now flooded with this illegal commodity that the prices have gone down tremendously, since five years ago.

From P200 a gram, it now costs only about P50 and it’s available everywhere.

That much to destroy a family.

But why are these drugs continue to proliferate?

Obviously, there is a failure of law enforcement.

Where are the PNP, PDEA, NBI and the local city enforcers all this time?

Even in jails, drugs are readily available to the inmate who had the money.

I agree with the president-elect.

There should really be a total war on drugs.

But mere arming a section of the society to go after the others would only result into more killings with no solution.

Death penalty? Well, he can always impose that, although not always in accordance with the law, as what he had been telling us, he’d done in Davao.

It will take years before congress can reimpose it.

Going after the drug lords? Yes! But I suggest he starts with the law enforcers who kowtow with these drug operators.

How many are they? We can only guess. But a look at how much drugs are flooding the streets can give us an idea.

A total war against drugs is like waging a revolution.

It is not that easy, especially if you want it contained in three to six months.

