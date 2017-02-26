Duterte’s supporters in UAE gather at Zabeel Park

DUBAI – More than 500 Filipino supporters of Rodrigo Duterte have gathered at the Zabeel Park in Dubai yesterday to express their support for the president on war of drugs in the Philippines.

Wearing red, black and blue shirts with “DU 30” printed in it, these supporters flocked at the venue amid of busy traffic and rainy weather. Among those in the crowd have made small banners saying “One Voice, One Nation,” “Protect Duterte,” among others.

The peaceful gathering also calls for opposition on plan of destabilization of the current administration in the Philippines.

“Hangad namin na tuloy-tuloy na ang pagbabago at pag-unlad ng ating gobyerno,” Noor Guiapal, the main organizer of the event, told Kabayan Weekly.

Known for being an active supporter of the former Davao mayor even before assuming the presidential post, Guiapal pointed out that they have come together to show to the president their support and according to her, they will never leave him behind.

“Gusto naming sabihin sa kanya na dito lang kami at hindi namin siya iiwan sa laban na ito. Hindi rin kami papayag na mag tagumpay ang plano ng kabilang kampo na destabilization.

“At gusto namin sabihin na masaya kami na mga OFWs around the world sa magandang pagbabago na nangyayari sa ating bansa,” she added.

The same day of the gathering, the local media in the Philippines reported that former President Benigno Aquino III belied claims that the Liberal Party is behind to oust the current president.

“Nag-aalok kami ng tulong tapos mag-dedestabilize? Kalokohan naman yata ‘yon” Aquino told reporters during the 31stanniversary of the EDSA Revolution at the People Power Monument.

Various activities have also been done during the event in Dubai. Zumba and parlor games were enjoyed by the attendants.

Members of United DDS and PDP Laban OFW Humanitarian Group were the participants of the said one-day gathering.

By: Ryan Namia